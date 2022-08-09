Van manufacturers have ‘mountain to climb’ on switch to electric as figures highlight slow growth

Van manufacturers have a ‘mountain to climb’ ahead of the upcoming ban on new petrol and diesel vehicles, an industry expert has warned.

Latest figures showed that just five per cent of new vans sold in the UK last month were fully electric, while 93 per cent were diesel-powered.

Overall, 17,140 new vans were registered throughout July, highlighting the scale of the problem facing van makers.

Sales of new diesel and petrol vans and cars will be prohibited in the UK from 2030, with hybrids banned five years later

The five per cent market share of pure electric vans in July was up from three per cent during the same month last year but progress remains slow.

The demand for electric vans is dwarfed by the growth in demand for electric cars, with 11 per cent of new cars registered last month being fully electric.

Ciara Cook, research and policy officer, at industry analysts New Automotive, said: ‘It is great that more and more businesses and individuals are discovering the benefits of switching to an electric van.

‘However, there is still a mountain to climb, with over 15,000 new diesel vans registered in July.

‘Each new ICE (internal combustion engine) van registered is a polluting vehicle that will stay on the roads for years to come.’

She added that the running cost savings from electric vans could be ‘crucial for many businesses’ following the surge in diesel prices.