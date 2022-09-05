Log in
Ford Transit Custom at Jan 2022Ford Transit Custom at Jan 2022

News

Van market suffers worst August sales performance since 2017

  • LCV market falls by 24.6 per cent, leaving industry without growth for whole of year to date
  • Worst August since 2017, while year-to-date market down 27.2 per cent on pre-pandemic 2019
  • BEV uptake continues to grow – up by 14.7 per cent and reaching 6.1 per cent market share

Time 11:28 am, September 5, 2022

The LCV market fell by 24.6 per cent to 15,520 units last month, the SMMT said today, with August’s registration volumes the lowest recorded for the month since 2017’s figure of 15,619.

But the trade body said the scale of the decline was artificially inflated versus last year, as August 2021’s total of 20,582 was the second-best performance on record since the introduction of the two-plate system – August 2019’s figure remains the best at 23,120.

Global supply chain challenges have acted as a handbrake on 2022’s registrations, said the SMMT, with the impact unevenly distributed across vehicle segments. It added that the growing economic headwinds were also a worry.

Advert

Every LCV class recorded a decline, with registrations of vans weighing more than 2.5 tonnes falling by 14 per cent, vans weighing 2.0 tonnes to 2.5 tonnes down 45.3 per cent, and those equal to or less than 2.0 tonnes down by 44.1 per cent.

The biggest drop was recorded in pick-ups, which saw registrations fall by 52.2 per cent, while 4x4s, the smallest segment by volume, declined by 49.7 per cent.

Battery-electric vehicle registrations, however, rose by 14.7 per cent to reach a 6.1 per cent market share from four per cent a year ago. BEV volumes are up 50.6 per cent over the year to date to 9,809.

The SMMT said that with August traditionally a low-volume month as operators choose to delay buying new vehicles until September, next month will be crucial for the industry struggling to repeat the success it saw in 2021.

Advert

Year to date, LCV registrations are down by 24.2 per cent on 2021 to 178,626 and down 27.2 per cent on the pre-pandemic 2019 figure of 245,400.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: ‘Last year’s bumper LCV market meant it was always going to be challenging to repeat that success in 2022, and increasingly strong economic headwinds and supply chain challenges continue to test the market.

‘Good progress is being made in the transition to electric, but accelerating the switch will need action from the new prime minister to tackle energy costs and inflation, while also encouraging greater charging infrastructure rollout, so that businesses can have greater confidence to upgrade their van fleets to the cleanest, greenest models.’

The top-selling LCV in August was the Ford Transit Custom, pictured, at 1,903 units.

August 2022 LCV best sellers via SMMT

Source: SMMT

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 190