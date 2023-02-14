Van-tastic! Nissan dealership provides roofing firm with new Townstars in business first

A Nissan dealership in Edinburgh is believed to be the first in the UK to strike a deal with a firm for the manufacturer’s new Townstar vans.

Western Nissan Edinburgh West said it was proud to have supplied The Roof Company with two of the vehicles

David Reid, Western Nissan’s local business development manager, said: ‘I was delighted to be able to supply The Roof Company with their fantastic new Townstars.

‘I am sure all members of the team will enjoy using them – they are everything a modern-day LCV should be, plus they have many car-like features, which make them a pleasure to drive.’

Later this year, an all-electric version of Townstar will be available, replacing Nissan’s e-NV200, and Reid commented: ‘We’re excited too for the imminent arrival of the all-electric option, which will broaden the appeal of Townstar even further.’

The Roof Company, based on Stewartfield Industrial Estate in Edinburgh, has been in operation for 13 years.

Business director Darin Barnes said he was delighted to have bought the Townstars. Each one has an advanced and efficient 1.3-litre petrol engine and offers a payload of up to 600kg.

He explained that he was referred to Western Nissan by a friend who had bought vehicles from the dealership and had been impressed by his experience there.

Barnes added: ‘I’m delighted with our new vans, and our experience with Western Nissan Edinburgh West has been excellent.

‘Having driven one of the vehicles for a few days, I am enjoying the fact that it feels as though I am in an SUV.

‘There is plenty of space inside the cabin and the seating position is higher than most other small vans. The 1.3-litre engine is excellent too, feeling very responsive even when the vehicle is fully loaded.’

