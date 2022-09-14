Vauxhall accelerates eco plan with launch of new electrified performance sub-brand

Vauxhall has launched a new electrified performance sub-brand as it looks to phase out petrol and diesel models by 2028.

Going forward, top of the range EVs from the Stellantis-owned brand will be badged as GSe models, standing for Grand Sport Electric.

Bosses say the new line will offer ‘driver-focused chassis set-ups that complement the higher performance of an electrified powertrain’.

Vauxhall has not confirmed which models the new sub-brand will be applied to but its current EV line-up includes the Corsa Electric, Mokka Electric, Combo Life Electric and Vivaro Life Electric.

Those models are due to be joined by the upcoming Astra Electric and Astra Sports Tourer Electric.

The firm is also the UK’s number one electric van brand and already offers an electric version of every van in the range.

James Taylor, acting managing director at Vauxhall, commented: “GSe will offer sports handling and looks combined with the performance and responsibility of electrified powertrains.

‘Sitting atop the newly simplified Vauxhall range, the GSe name is both a nod to GSi performance models from our heritage as well being a complement to the GS versions in our line-up today.

‘Vauxhall is committed to electrifying Britain and GSe shows that performance and driving pleasure are set to be part of our electric future.’

As part of its bold plans to become more eco-friendly, Vauxhall is aiming to offer an electrified version of every model by 2024.

It is also committed to only offering electric cars and vans from 2028 – seven years ahead of the UK Government’s deadline.

Further details on the GSe sub-brand will be announced in due course.