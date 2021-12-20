Vauxhall slashes prices in response to government’s Plug-in Car Grant

Vauxhall has slashed prices of its electric Corsa and Mokka models by £3,000 in light of the government’s revisions to the Plug-in Car Grant.

The British brand has reduced prices of the Corsa-e and Mokka-e by a chunky £3,000, meaning all models now dip under the new £32,000 threshold for the Plug-in Car Grant (PiCG).

It means the entry-level Corsa-SE, which was previously £27,805 after the original PiCG, now comes in at £25,805. The electric Corsa range now tops out at £29,410 for the Elite.

The Mokka-e, meanwhile, now starts at £29,365 for the SE model and rises to £30,495 for the Ultimate version.

Vauxhall is the first car manufacturer to announce it’s cut prices in response to the government’s changes to the plug-in car grant.

The Stellantis-owned firm was quick to criticise the government’s move last week which was announced with no warning, saying it sent a ‘confusing message to UK consumers’.

On December 15, ministers changed the threshold for the grant and eligibility criteria.

The previously £2,500 grant on cars costing up to £35,000 was cut by £1,000 to £1,500 while the threshold was changed to £32,000.

Overnight a whole swathe of previously eligible cars fell fowl of the new grant’s rules.

The government said it made the changes to target ‘less expensive models’ and because of soaring demand in EVs.

Announcing the price cuts, Vauxhall MD Paul Willcox said: ‘Vauxhall wants to move the UK to electric motoring as quickly as possible, which is why we have committed to being an electric-only brand from 2028.

‘In light of a further evolution to the government Plug-in Car Grant, we have taken the decision to change our pricing policy on our all-electric Corsa-e and Mokka-e models.

‘With more attainable pricing from significant reductions on both models, as well as the grant, we hope to put zero-emissions-in-use motoring within the reach of even more British motorists.’

The price cuts come just as Vauxhall introduces improvements to the electric ranges of the Corsa-e and Mokka-e.

The Corsa-e can now cover a WLTP-tested 222 miles on a full charge, up from 209 previously, while the Mokka-e can travel up to 209 miles, previously 201 miles.