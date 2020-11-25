Vauxhall has updated its Corsa supermini for 2021 by adding new engines and trims and cutting prices.

The changes apply to the standard Corsa as well as the electric Corsa-e, with Vauxhall hoping they make ‘the switch to electric even easier’.

For the Corsa-e, there have been price reductions on all trim levels, with the entry price now £1,000 less than before. The trims have also been renamed and are now called SE Nav Premium, SRi Nav Premium and Elite Nav Premium.

The SRi badging is reserved for Vauxhall’s sportier models and adds 17-inch alloy wheels, sports seats, a unique interior with red accents, dark-tinted windows and sports pedals.

All Corsa-e models have a 50kWh battery and 134bhp motor, with a range of up to 209 miles and support for up to 100kW at rapid chargers.

On non-electric Corsas, there are eight trims to choose from, including a new ‘Elite’ option. This sits in the middle of the range and gets decent equipment levels but without satellite navigation.

SRi models now get LED front fog lights, LED tail lights and automatic lighting control and 17-inch alloy wheels.

Finally, a new 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine has been introduced with an output of 128bhp and an eight-speed automatic gearbox. It’s available on SRi and Ultimate Nav models. A non-turbo 1.2-litre unit with 74bhp has also been added for the Elite trim.

The 2021 Vauxhall Corsa is available to order now with prices starting at £16,440 for a petrol model or £26,640 for the Corsa-e.