Vehicles in Video appoints CEO as it embarks on growth plans

Time 1:40 pm, August 15, 2022

Automotive video specialist Vehicles in Video (VIV) has appointed Matt Maley as its chief executive officer.

Maley has over 30 years of experience in the motor trade, and has had spells at Manheim UK and Rapid RTC as head of sales and market director of Ireland, respectively.

VIV founder Danny Cooksey said: ‘Matt joined us in 2021 as our sales and operations director and his breadth and depth of knowledge has contributed enormously to the rapid growth we’ve been seeing right across the UK.

‘We’re confident that in his new role as our CEO, Matt will help us take VIV to the next level.’

The appointment of Maley is part of bold growth plans by the Edinburgh-based firm.

Maley is currently recruiting for a UK sales manager and an additional regional manager to extend VIV’s nationwide reach.

He said: ‘With such a unique concept, it’s important we have the right people in place to understand our dealers’ pain points and assist them in delivering a first-class digital customer experience.’

VIV’s software allows dealers to send videos to customers directly at the point of inquiry, maximising time and prospecting opportunities of sales and servicing teams.

Pictured top: Danny Cooksey, founder, left, and Matt Maley, CEO

Car Dealer has been covering the motor trade since 2008 as both a print and digital publication. In 2020 the title went fully digital and now provides daily motoring updates on this website for the car industry. A digital magazine is published once a month.

