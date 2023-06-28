Vehicles in Video – Highly Commended Personalised Video Provider of the Year 2023

A lot can happen in a short amount of time and Vehicles in Video have already made a big impression on the car industry.

For the second year in a row at Car Dealer Power, the team have been named one of the top providers of personalised videos as voted for by their customers.

Vehicles in Video co-founder Danny Cooksey told Car Dealer: ‘To receive this award for the second year running is a testament to all of the hard work and dedication from all of the team that they have been putting into the business.

‘We have come such a long way in such a short time.

‘When you consider that only three years ago this business was started from my garden shed, it really is quite remarkable.

‘I can only thank every one of the team as well as our customers for getting us to this point.’

Cooksey explained that the business has grown over the past year and they only expect to see good things continue in the rest of 2023.

He added: ‘The past year has seen VIV been nominated for multiple awards including Car Dealer Power 2022 and 2023.

‘Milestones such as these nominations have helped us gain huge exposure within the industry with dealer groups, car supermarkets and independent dealerships of all sizes reaching out to experience the value of VIV.

‘The future of Vehicles in Video is bright with increasing staff volume and planned continuous development of our Sales App.

‘We can only see 2023 being a massive success with a lot to come.’