Vertu appoints ex-Nissan network chief Spencer Clayton-Jones

Vertu Motors has expanded its senior leadership team by appointing ex-Nissan man Spencer Clayton-Jones.

Clayton-Jones joins the listed dealer group as its new strategy director, and will be a part of the group CEO Committee, working with boss Robert Forrester.

The pair will be working on the group’s strategy around growth, franchising and property.

Clayton-Jones has more than 23 years’ experience in the automotive industry working for Volkswagen and Nissan.

Most recently he was director of network development and customer quality at Nissan GB, where he led the development and execution of the Ideal Network Plan and the Customer Quality transformation.

CEO Forrester said: ‘Spencer is a key hire for the group as we continue to execute on our strategy. He has significant experience, a proven track record of success and is a natural leader who will inspire colleagues across the business.

‘I am delighted that he has agreed to join Vertu; I am looking forward to working with him to drive the business forward in a fast-moving environment.’

Clayton-Jones said: ‘I know the Vertu Motors group and Robert from my roles within the manufacturers, and this is a fantastic opportunity to join a company with the right values.

‘There is an ambitious strategy that I am looking forward to supporting Robert to deliver, and I am certain there are exciting times ahead as the group and the sector changes and evolves.’

