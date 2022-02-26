Vertu boss Robert Forrester hits out at ‘thugs’ after dealer group reports two incidents of suspected money laundering

Vertu boss Robert Forrester has vowed to take a tough stance on ‘thugs’ who have been threatening the dealer group’s employees.

The Undercover Big Boss star says that his firm ‘will not tolerate’ threats to staff after bosses in West Yorkshire were forced to call the police over an incident earlier in the week.

Forrester, 52, also said that two incidents of suspected money laundering had been reported to the authorities in relation to vehicles sold by Vertu this week.

Writing on Twitter, the CEO said: ‘Two examples of where we suspect money laundering connected with vehicle purchases this week – reports going in to Govt as required.

‘We do not tolerate our colleagues being threatened by thugs.’

Two examples of where we suspect money laundering connected with vehicle purchases this week – reports going in to Govt as required. We do not tolerate our colleagues being threatened by thugs — Robert Forrester (@vertumotorsCEO) February 24, 2022

Following up on his hard hitting statement, Forrester accused police forces of being ‘more interested in hate crimes and thought discretions than real crimes and real nasty villains’.

He wrote: ‘Some Police forces are more focused on hate crimes and thought discretions than real crimes and real nasty villains. This is what happens when only graduates can become coppers. We need more balance.

‘In fairness, West Yorkshire Police did a cracking job today for us. We are grateful.’

Some Police forces are more focused on hate crimes and thought discretions than real crimes and real nasty villains. This is what happens when only graduates can become coppers. We need more balance. In fairness, @WestYorksPolice did a cracking job today for us. We are grateful — Robert Forrester (@vertumotorsCEO) February 24, 2022

If found guilty of money laundering, the customers reported by Vertu could face up to 14 years in prison.