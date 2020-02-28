Vertu honours top-performing members of staff at annual awards

VERTU Motors plc celebrated the achievements of inspirational colleagues throughout the UK at the company’s annual awards event.

The CEO Awards recognise the company’s top-performing colleagues from every area of the business, who have delivered exceptional performances and produced outstanding results.

Vertu Motors chief executive, Robert Forrester, hosted the ceremony at Oulton Hall in Leeds.

The company’s board and management teams nominate a shortlist of managers each year who have impressed at the group’s dealerships, and in central services at its headquarters in Team Valley, Gateshead.

Forrester reviews each individual nomination before personally selecting the top performers in each area of the business and deciding who wins the various category awards.

Robert Forrester said: ‘The CEO awards are one of the highlights of the year for me. They recognise colleagues who epitomise our values and have passion and determination, qualities you can’t teach.

‘Reading the nominations made me realise the depth of talent within the group, and the number of outstanding people we employ. With 6,000 colleagues in the group now, the competition was very fierce.

‘Congratulations to all the winners!’

The winners were: The Tom Fairgrieve Company Person of the Year: Debbie Dankowycz of Bradford Nissan and Renault Fleet Centre; Accountant of the Year: Lisa Taylor of Glasgow Nissan South; Sales Manager of the Year: Johnny Best of Ford Worcester; Service Manager of the Year: Scott Hampton of Farnell Jaguar Land Rover Leeds; Business Manager of the Year: Jindy Sansoa of Honda Doncaster; Parts Manager: Marc Orton of Exeter Hyundai/Renault/Van Centre; Bodyshop Manager of the Year: Alan Clarke of Volkswagen Nottingham South; Workshop Controller of the Year: Louise Hylands of Glasgow Nissan South; Central Services Person of the Year: Bruce Clark, Group IT Manager.

Our picture shows CEO Robert Forrester, standing, left, with this year’s award-winners.

