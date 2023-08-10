Vertu Motors announces shake-up of senior leadership team with two new appointments

Vertu Motors has shaken up its leadership team with the confirmation of two new appointments.

First up, the group has promoted Anthony Masterson to operations director for BMW and Mini, after three years as franchise director for the same brands.

Meanwhile, Ian Wilson has been brought in from Lookers to become Vertu’s franchise director for Citroen.

Wilson previously worked for what is now Vertu in the 1990s when he worked within the sales department of Bristol Street Motors.

Since then he has held roles with the likes of TrustFord and Reg Vardy as well as spending the last decade at Lookers.

In his new role, he will now oversee the group’s Bristol Street Motors Citroen dealerships across the UK and be responsible for driving growth of the brands.

Masterson initially joined Vertu in 2020 after two decades working with the BMW brand, including as shareholder and director at Knights BMW and franchise director at Marshall Motors .

Since joining his current employers he has supported the firm with the £28m acquisition of 12 BMW and Mini sales outlets in five locations from Inchcape.

Commenting on his promotion, Masterson said:’It is an incredible honour to take up this new position. I have been fortunate to work with an exceptional team and receive support from Vertu’s board as we look to explore the opportunities ahead.

‘Together, we will continue to elevate BMW and MINI within the Vertu Motors brand, whilst ensuring our customers receive unparalleled service.’

Wilson added: ‘I am thrilled to be taking on the position of franchise director for Citroen within the group.

‘These brands have tremendous potential, and I look forward to working closely with the team to drive innovation, build strong relationships, and deliver the highest standards of service to our valued customers.

‘It’s a happy coincidence that I am now going to be overseeing part of a brand that I worked for nearly 30 years ago, before the Vertu Motors group was even conceived.

‘The brand and I have certainly come a long way in the three decades since I last wore a Bristol Street Motors tie!’

Among those to congratulate the pair on their new jobs has been Robert Forrester, chief executive of Vertu Motors.

He said: ‘Both Anthony and Ian have the leadership and experience demanded of these senior positions, and I am looking forward to working alongside them as we continue to grow the business.

‘With these new appointments, we are well-positioned to continue our upward trajectory, deliver outstanding results, and solidify our position as a driving force in the UK motor retail sector.’

Main image: Anthony Masterson alongside Vertu boss Robert Forrester