Vertu Motors completes deal to buy Honda Exeter from Hendy Group

Vertu Motors has concluded its purchase of Honda Exeter from Hendy Group.

The acquisition, for an undisclosed sum, sees Vertu continue its expansion in the south-west of England, with the showroom rebranded as Vertu Honda Exeter.

The dealer chain, ranked eighth in the Car Dealer Top 100 list of most profitable UK dealerships, said it further solidified its position as Europe’s largest Honda retailer, with 17 showrooms representing the Japanese manufacturer across the UK.

Vertu Honda Exeter joins Vertu Honda Plymouth and Vertu Honda Truro in Vertu’s expanded presence in the south-west, creating a market area across Devon and Cornwall.

The Honda Exeter dealership will remain at its current location on the Marsh Barton Trading Estate, with all existing staff at the dealership joining the Vertu team.

Chris Taylor, group operations director at Vertu Motors, said: ‘We have a long and successful association with Honda in the UK and are very proud to welcome the valued experience of the colleagues, and loyal customers at Honda Exeter to Vertu Motors.’

Vertu CEO Robert Forrester said: ‘We are thrilled to add Honda Exeter to the Vertu portfolio. This business is a great addition to the group and the acquisition is testament to our commitment to growth in the south-west of England.’

Vertu acquired the Rowes Garage group last November, which added the Honda dealerships in Plymouth and Truro.

That followed the purchase and integration of more than 20 dealerships in December 2022 that formed the majority of the Helston Garages group.

Vertu now operates more than 30 outlets in the south-west.