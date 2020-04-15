Dealership group Vertu Motors has launched a Haircuts for Heroes challenge to raise £20,000 for frontline NHS staff and volunteers caring for Covid-19 patients.

It’s asking colleagues who are going down the DIY hairdo road during lockdown to donate some of what they would have normally spent at their barbershop or salon to its appeal in aid of NHS Charities Together.

They are also being encouraged to publish ‘before’ and ‘after’ pictures on social media and try to get their friends to follow suit – or should that be ‘follow hirsute’? – and after chief executive Robert Forrester tweeted about it, people were keen to show off their endeavours

while some vowed they would do so shortly…

Vertu Motors has published an online template for people to use – which adds that people can also donate without cutting their hair. Donations can be made via https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/haircuts-for-heroes.

