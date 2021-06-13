Video: Gogglebox armchair critics give their opinion on new Citroen EV

Citroen has teamed up with the cast of Gogglebox to give Britain’s favourite armchair critics the chance to pass judgement on the new e-C4.

In a minute-long clip, which can be seen above, the much-loved cast can be seen expressing their often quirky opinions on the new EV.

Among the favourites to feature are married couple Giles and Mary, from Wiltshire and brother-and-sister pair Pete and Sophie from Blackpool.

The ad also includes Hull’s Lee and Jenny and Londoners Marcus and Mica.

Among the responses to the car was Giles’s claim that he could ‘pull’ in it – drawing a reproachful look from wife Mary.

Sophie added that she would get heads turning from behind the wheel – only to be shot down by twin brother Pete.

Eurig Druce, managing director of Citroen UK, said: ‘We’ve joined forces at Citroen UK with some of Britain’s sharpest armchair critics.

‘They have given their two-cents worth on New Citroën ë-C4 100% ëlectric.

‘Gogglebox couples Jenny and Lee, Mary and Giles, Marcus and Mica, and Pete and Sophie, all feature in the new advert, premiering today on Channel 4.’

In March, Citroen cut the price of the e-C4 so it would qualify for the government’s plug-in car grant.

The plug-in car grant was changed earlier this year to only apply to cars costing under £35,000 – rather than £50,000 previously – meaning that top-spec e-C4 models would’ve no longer qualified for the £2,500 grant.

Citroen cut the price of the top-spec Shine Plus cars by £550 to ensure the entire e-C4 range could benefit from the grant.