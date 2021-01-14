Volkswagen Group has announced its global sales were down 15.2 per cent in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but it tripled sales of its pure electric models.

Total global sales stood at 9.3m for the year but the fourth quarter saw a smaller decline of 5.7 per cent. December was still stronger, showing a shortfall of only 3.2 per cent from the same period the year before.

Volkswagen said that sales fell the most in Western Europe, by 21.6 per cent, while China, the company’s largest single market, was down 9.1 per cent.

Sales of pure electric cars jumpedV 214 per cent to 231,600 from 73,700 across all the company’s brands.

The company’s electric sales leaders included the Volkswagen ID.3 with 56,500, the Audi e-tron SUV with 47,300, and the Porsche Taycan with 20,000.

Volkswagen said that its sales fell by less than the overall market, meaning it had slightly expanded its market share.

‘The Covid-19 pandemic made 2020 an extremely challenging year,’ said group sales chief Christian Dahlheim.

‘The Volkswagen Group performed well in this environment and strengthened its market position.’