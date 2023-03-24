Volkswagen UK honours the best of its dealer network as Wrexham showroom takes top spot

Wrexham Volkswagen has been crowned as the brand’s best UK dealership in a special ceremony celebrating the company’s network of retailers.

The Swansway dealership took top prize in the Retailer of the Year category of the Volkswagen One Business Awards 2022.

It is the second year in a row that the North Wales outfit has scooped the prestigious gong ahead of around 180 dealers in VW’s UK network.

As well as winning the overall retailer award, the business also claimed trophies in both the New Car Sales and Used Car Sales categories.

The victories were part of a hugely successful night for dealer group Swansway, which also saw its Crewe Volkswagen finish in the top ten of all VW retailers.

Swansway Motor Group Director, John Smyth said: ‘We are delighted by the results, what a fantastic achievement for Swansway and the two retailers.

‘We are proud of the team at Wrexham Volkswagen; these results highlight the consistency and quality of their work.

‘For Crewe Volkswagen to once again feature in the top ten for the Retailer of the Year is a brilliant achievement, especially when ranked against 180+ Volkswagen retailers across the UK.

‘Everyone at Swansway would like to send our warmest congratulations to the Wrexham and Crewe Volkswagen teams. Well done all!’