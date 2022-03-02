Volkswagen’s Polo and Taigo score top marks in latest safety tests by Euro NCAP

The Volkswagen Taigo has achieved a five-star safety rating as part of Euro NCAP’s first set of results for 2022.

The crossover was joined at the top by its Polo stablemate, thanks to new centre airbags and various crash-avoidance systems that were part of the 2022 facelift.

The Lexus NX also scored five stars, with the hybrid SUV performing well across the board.

However, Lexus’s engineers didn’t provide all the technical information for Euro NCAP, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

Renault’s new electric Megane E-Tech scored five stars as well, courtesy of its ‘improved body and restraint systems’ plus advanced driver-assistance systems.

The new BMW 2 Series managed four stars because of its good crash protection and ‘satisfactory’ protection for vulnerable road users.

The autonomous emergency braking system was also found to work ‘adequately’ in more straightforward situations, although it struggled in more ‘challenging’ scenarios.

Euro NCAP secretary-general Michiel van Ratingen said: ‘It’s good to start the anniversary year with some high-performing cars.

‘Euro NCAP has been setting the standard for car safety for 25 years. The next 10 will bring huge challenges, with assisted and automated driving very much at the forefront of the changes ahead.

‘Our focus on Adas – advanced driver-assistance systems – over the last 10 years or so makes us well placed to rate these new aspects of vehicle technology and to continue to provide key information to car buyers in the future.’

Euro NCAP also published the results for the VW ID.5 and Ford Tourneo Connected, both of which it tested last year and which were both awarded five stars.