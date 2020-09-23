Volvo Cars UK is to build a flagship showroom at the former Rolls-Royce Filton East Works aviation site.

A pre-let deal for the 17,000 sq ft site at Horizon 38 – a regeneration project in Bristol – has been signed by regeneration specialists St Francis Group and development partner iSec, with work due to begin soon.

St Francis Group director Gareth Williams said: ‘In these unprecedented times, it is very pleasing to be able to make an announcement like this.

‘Volvo and all other project stakeholders have shown a huge can-do attitude to ensure that this deal was done and we’ll be starting on site very shortly.

‘Speaking for the project itself and Horizon 38 scheme in general, this deal represents another piece of the jigsaw on this hugely popular and successful 60-acre site, which continues to deliver.’

Ahead of Volvo at the business park is Sytner, which is building a CarShop there, strengthening its presence in Bristol as it already has a used car supermarket in Bolingbroke Way.

Demand for SUVs helps Volvo Cars enjoy global sales growth of 7.2 per cent in August

Volvo predicts 10 per cent of its new car sales will be through newly launched subscription service