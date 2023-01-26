Volvo recalls more than 100,000 cars due to concerns over automatic braking systems

Volvo has announced a recall of more than 100,000 cars due to a potential problem with their automatic emergency braking systems.

The Swedish outfit says cars all over the world could be impacted by the issue, which is said to affect every car in its 2023 model range.

That means that XC40, electric C40 and flagship XC90 models could all be recalled. There are also concerns surrounding the S60, V60, V60 Cross Country, S90, V90, V90 Cross Country and XC60.

Overall, a total of 106,691 vehicles worldwide have been recalled by the outfit, with Volvo confirming to the PA news agency that 10,197 UK vehicles are due to be included in that number.

The issue concerns the autonomous emergency braking system, with Volvo saying that in ‘rare cases’ the ‘electronic braking support functions’ can be lost.

This is the automatic system that can slam on the brakes if it senses a crash is imminent and the driver hasn’t responded.

The firm added that it’s a ‘potential issue with software within the brake control module” that is the cause of the fault, but added that “braking capability remains via the brake pedal’.

In a statement, Volvo said: ‘To remedy the affected vehicles, Volvo Cars will update the software relating to the brake control module.

‘Safety is a top priority for Volvo Cars, and we take this issue seriously. We are launching this recall to prevent issues and inconvenience for our customers.”

Volvo says it is now contacting owners of affected vehicles and asking them to book their car into one of its dealers ‘as soon as possible’.

The work will be carried out free of charge.

