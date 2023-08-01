Volvo sheds all estates and saloons in UK to go SUV-only

Volvo has switched to selling just SUVs in the UK having ditched estates and saloons from its range.

The Swedish manufacturer’s V60, pictured, and S60 models can no longer be ordered via its website, while the larger V90 has been removed from it as well.

It follows the disappearance of the larger S90 earlier in the year. Off-road-focused V60 and V90 Cross Country models have also been discontinued this year. 2023.

In a statement, Volvo said it was removing estates and saloons from its range as it shifts to ‘new platforms and technologies across all our cars’.

It added: ‘We will naturally need to evolve and consolidate our line-up as we prioritise fully electric cars and make this technological transition.

‘As a result, we have removed further models from the UK line-up. These include the S60, V60 and V90.’

Volvo added that demand for its existing line-up – which includes the XC40 and seven-seater XC90 – ‘continues to grow’ and that ‘interest in our forthcoming fully electric EX30 and EX90 models is strong’.

But ‘appetite for our saloon and estate models has fallen to very low levels in the UK, which has led to our decision to remove these models from sale in the UK’.

At the moment, pre-configured versions of the V60, V90 and S60 can be ordered on Volvo’s website, but new models can’t be specified.

The rest of the range includes the C40, XC40, XC60 plus range-topping XC90, although this is due to be bolstered by the arrival of the EX30 and EX90 models.