Warranty Solutions Group – Highly commended Warranty Provider of the Year 2023

Warranty Solutions Group took home a hugely deserved highly commended gong in this year’s Car Dealer Power Awards.

Founded in 2021, the Buckinghamshire-based company told Car Dealer: ‘We are thrilled, especially as the warranty sector is such a competitive field.

‘Being honoured in this category is testament to the hard work of our team over the previous year, and the new products and services we’ve launched to support our dealers.

‘We’d like to say a big thank you to our dealer partners for voting for us and for their continuous support. And of course, thank you to the WSG team who work tirelessly to provide such excellent service to all of our customers!’

WSG said the highly commended award enforces their position as one of the best warranty providers on the market.

‘Our goal has always been for WSG to be the UK’s best used vehicle warranty provider and that will never change. We’re incredibly proud of our multi award-winning warranties as they demonstrate our commitment to excellence and are a fantastic selling point with both dealers and customers,’ said the firm.

‘We want our dealers to be proud of the products they offer, which they are. And that’s why so many of them were delighted to vote for us. They also love being able to say they work with an award-winning provider as it secures consumer confidence and helps to raise the profile of their own businesses.’

The highly commended award comes at a time of impressive growth for Warranty Solutions Group.

The firm told Car Dealer: ‘Our growth is continuing to rocket as more and more dealers join our network, which is being driven largely by word of mouth referrals.

‘To support the growth, we’ve had to expand every department in the business ranging from field-based dealer consultants to claims assessors and customer care champions.’

The firm added: ‘We’ve invested in several new products (including our industry-leading rolling monthly warranty), marketing activities and partnerships too, all of which have been designed to give our dealers an edge over their competitors.

‘We’ve also got some very exciting announcements to come throughout the rest of the year!’