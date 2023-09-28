Warrantywise warns automotive industry is facing major shortage of EV technicians

The automotive industry is facing a major shortage of technicians capable of working on EVs, according to a new report by Warrantywise.

The vehicle warranty provider says that despite the 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel cars being pushed back, the number of technicians remains well below what is needed.

According to the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI), the sector is facing a potential shortage of 25,000 qualified TechSafe technicians by 2032.

The institute says that the country will need around 107,000 certified technicians by 2020, with that figure expected to rise to 139,000 two years after that.

Lawrence Whittaker, CEO of Warrantywise, has described the issue as the ‘elephant in the room’ and is calling for more to be done.

He said: ‘There’s a lot of chatter about the pros and cons of electric vehicles at the moment, but there’s still an elephant in the room with EV ownership – we don’t have enough technicians to fix them when they go wrong, or to maintain them for the future.

‘I mentioned this in March 2022, and it still hasn’t moved on quickly enough to keep up with demand, and I’m not seeing enough being done to solve it, either.

‘Despite Rishi Sunak’s recent decision to delay the ban of new petrol and diesel vehicles until 2035 it remains evident that the UK will still likely face a shortage of EV technicians by that time.

‘I’ve heard arguments from OEMs, comments from all areas of the automotive and transport industry about how we need a cohesive strategy about the EV implementation and ICE ban.

‘However, no-one is talking about the fact that, regardless of this date moving, we don’t have the talent to look after the EVs of today, and we’re not doing enough to prepare for the future, regardless of whether that’s 2030 or 2035.’

Whittaker now wants the government to work alongside educational bodies to educate businesses on the benefits of technicians being TechSafe qualified.

It is hoped that will lead to a rise in specialists who are able to safely work on EVs.

He added: ‘Whether it’s 2030 or 2035 when we see the ICE ban, I call on the government as well as the UK’s major education regulators to encourage more businesses to understand the benefit of ensuring their employees are TechSafe qualified, so they can safely carry out work on EVs, today.

‘An increase in certified technicians who can work on EVs results in easier maintenance of an EV, something almost everyone will be driving in just over a decade.

‘With many restrictions on the use of ICE-powered cars, such as London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone expansion, for example, owning an EV will most likely become the reality for most drivers soon.

‘At Warrantywise, we understand and encourage the importance of changing the future of the motoring industry to be more sustainable, but it cannot take place without the qualified resources to support it.

‘By working with education providers and a wide range of garages and workshops, I believe the government can take advantage of the increase in the uptake of EVs and use it as a springboard to promote the importance of TechSafe-qualified technicians.’