Log in
Waylands MGWaylands MG

News

Waylands adds another new franchise as it opens its first MG dealership in Oxford

  • Waylands adds MG to its portfolio with a new dealership in Oxford
  • This makes it one of 35 new dealers to join the brand this year
  • Waylands now has Volvo, Reading and MG dealerships

Time 8 seconds ago

Waylands has opened its seventh showroom and its first MG dealership in Oxford.

This makes the business one of 35 new dealers to join the brand in 2021. The new MG showroom is now located on the same site as Waylands Volvo business in Oxfordshire and becomes the third franchise for the group.

Waylands also joined the Kia dealer network earlier in the year, taking on a dealership in Reading.

Advert

John O’Hanlon CEO of Waylands said: ‘We are delighted to be joining the MG network at this exciting time.

‘MG is a brand that will be evocative for many car buyers in our area. MG started and continued production in Oxfordshire for many years.

‘Its strategy of creating a full range of cars including EVs, at market leading price points is incredibly attractive, accompanied with a full seven-year warranty.’

MG Motor’s commercial director Guy Pigounakis added: ‘We are delighted to join with Waylands as our partner for Oxford and can see how the city represents a great opportunity for a brand like MG and its EV for everyone mindset.

Advert

‘This is a highly strategic appointment to our network, and we look forward to working with Waylands as we continue to expand out EV leadership.’

Rebecca Chaplin's avatar

Rebecca has been a motoring and business journalist since 2014, previously writing and presenting for titles such as the Press Association, Auto Express and Car Buyer. She has worked in many roles for Car Dealer Magazine’s publisher Blackball Media including head of editorial.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 190