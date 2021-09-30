Waylands adds another new franchise as it opens its first MG dealership in Oxford

Waylands has opened its seventh showroom and its first MG dealership in Oxford.

This makes the business one of 35 new dealers to join the brand in 2021. The new MG showroom is now located on the same site as Waylands Volvo business in Oxfordshire and becomes the third franchise for the group.

Waylands also joined the Kia dealer network earlier in the year, taking on a dealership in Reading.

John O’Hanlon CEO of Waylands said: ‘We are delighted to be joining the MG network at this exciting time.

‘MG is a brand that will be evocative for many car buyers in our area. MG started and continued production in Oxfordshire for many years.

‘Its strategy of creating a full range of cars including EVs, at market leading price points is incredibly attractive, accompanied with a full seven-year warranty.’

MG Motor’s commercial director Guy Pigounakis added: ‘We are delighted to join with Waylands as our partner for Oxford and can see how the city represents a great opportunity for a brand like MG and its EV for everyone mindset.

‘This is a highly strategic appointment to our network, and we look forward to working with Waylands as we continue to expand out EV leadership.’