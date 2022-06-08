Waylands doubles its Kia presence after buying Bicester showroom from Grovebury Cars

Waylands Automotive has bought Grovebury Cars’ Kia dealership in Bicester.

It becomes Waylands’ second Kia dealership, after a showroom selling the South Korean manufacturer’s vehicles was opened in Reading in February 2021, and takes the company’s total number of dealerships to eight.

All the staff at the showroom in Launton Road have been kept on, Kia told Car Dealer.

Waylands CEO John O’Hanlon said: ‘Bicester makes a lot of sense for us, as it’s close to our other sites and we intend to serve existing, as well as new, customers there with our trademark quality customer service and family approach.

‘Kia is a great fit for us, sharing the same core values with a real belief in its products – for example, offering a reassuring seven-year warranty and understanding its customers’ needs.’

Waylands Kia Bicester will have the latest Kia model line-up, including the new Sportage and soon-to-arrive new Niro electrified models, as well as Kia’s best-selling Picanto city car and family-focused Ceed family and Sorento SUV.

Servicing will be offered in Waylands’ manufacturer-approved workshop with courtesy vehicles and collection services available.

Grovebury Cars has kept its Kia showroom at Dunstable.

Waylands was founded by O’Hanlon in 2017 after he sold Ridgeway Cars to Marshall Motor Holdings for £106.9m in May of that year.