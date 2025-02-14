Log in
Weekly Briefing: Suzuki slashes network, Big cuts back and Cinch ups Vertu stake

  • Our editor in chief on the latest motor trade news all summarised in one place
  • His briefing gives time poor car dealers the need to know news in one place
  • Subscribers receive update every Friday with exclusive comment

Time 8:06 am, February 14, 2025

If you’re struggling to keep up with the motor trade news, Car Dealer editor in chief James Baggott’s weekly briefing for time poor motor trade bosses is perfect.

His Car Dealer Weekly Briefing summarises this week’s major news on Substack – but you need to be a subscriber to read it.

In his newsletter this week, he looks at the shock news Suzuki is planning to slash its network with 30 dealerships facing the axe. What’s changed there? 

Elsewhere, Big Motoring World puts Peter Waddell’s prep centre up for sale and Cinch owner Constellation has been shelling out on Vertu shares yet again. What are they up to?

Also featured in this week’s briefing:

  • Used car market grows
  • Leapmotor launched
  • Honda Nissan talks collapse
  • Close Brothers sets aside £165m
  • Cut VAT on EV charging call
  • BMW workers to strike
  • Cox concerns over EV targets

To read the weekly briefing, you need to be a subscriber on Substack.

Subscriptions to the Substack newsletter cost £10 per month, or £100 per year, and there are discounts for companies who want multiple subscriptions for their staff. 

You can sign up to read your first newsletter for free today – visit the Substack website and subscribe.

There’s also a list of the top 10 most popular stories on the CarDealerMagazine.co.uk website this week which always makes for interesting reading as you can see what has piqued everyone else’s interest too.

Find it on the Substack website now.

James Baggott's avatar

James is the founder and editor-in-chief of Car Dealer Magazine, and CEO of parent company Baize Group. James has been a motoring journalist for more than 20 years writing about cars and the car industry.



