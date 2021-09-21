Wessex Garages marks new showroom with sponsorship of elite ice hockey team

Dealer group Wessex Garages is resuming a successful partnership with the Cardiff Devils ice hockey team.

The company is a sponsor of the team for the 2021/22 season, celebrating the return of Wessex Garages Nissan to Newport, and more than 20 years representing the brand in Cardiff.

In celebration of the tie-up, Wessex Garages has provided the Cardiff Devils with a fleet of Nissan Micras.

Wessex Garages says each car will feature creative visuals representing both brands and eye-catching graphics for the players to show off when in and around the Welsh capital.

Wessex Garages managing director Chris Wiseman, pictured, said: ‘We’re proud to be back partnering with the Cardiff Devils and we have a fleet of Nissan Micras ready for the players as well as sponsorship in and around the rink. It’s great to be back.’

Todd Kelman, managing director of the Cardiff Devils, said: ‘We’re very happy to have Wessex Garages back as sponsors and hopefully everything the teams have done in the off season will see us ready to get back on the ice for a successful season.’

Wessex Garages had a previous sponsorship arrangement with the Cardiff Devils a few years ago.

They have extended the new collaboration to supporters by providing exclusive access to a range of Nissan vehicle deals, in which they’ll be gifted a replica home jersey with any new or used car purchase.

As reported last month on Car Dealer, Wessex Garages recently filled a ‘strategic gap’ in its Nissan territory by opening the new site in Newport.

The dealership’s opening has stretched the Wessex Garages’s representation from Cardiff, across the Severn estuary to Bristol, and up as far as Gloucester.

The Cardiff Devils, whose home fixtures take place at Ice Arena Wales in Cardiff Bay, compete in the UK’s Elite Ice Hockey League.