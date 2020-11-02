Used Car Awards host Mike Brewer is returning to UK television screens with a new series of Wheeler Dealers – but this time it’ll be filmed on UK soil and with a new co-host.

Series 17 of the hit TV series will air in Autumn 2021 on the Discovery Channel, and will be filmed in the UK for the first time in six years.

Marc ‘Elvis’ Priestley joins as Brewer’s new co-host, while Ant Anstead departs as a series regular.

For the last six years, Wheeler Dealers has been filmed in the US and Anstead will remain in the country to be close to his family and concentrate on new TV projects.

Discovery says Anstead will still be ‘popping into the Wheeler Dealers workshop’, however, and his last series will air in the UK in January 2021.

Meanwhile, former F1 mechanic Priestley will join Brewer for the series which will be filmed at Bicester Heritage, taking advantage of the numerous automotive businesses based there.

Priestly has co-hosted a number of TV shows including Wheeler Dealers: Dream Car. Discovery also confirmed another series of Dream Car presented by the duo is planned.

Simon Downing, SVP, head of factual and sport, Discovery UK said: ‘Bringing Wheeler Dealers back to the UK is an exciting moment for us.

‘We’d like to thank Ant for doing a truly amazing job, he will always remain a member of the Wheeler Dealers family and will be making some special appearances in future episodes.

‘A warm welcome to Marc ‘Elvis’ Priestley who has already proved a hit among fans in the spin-off Dream Car.’

The announcement is likely to met with approval from UK fans as Brewer and producers have received criticism in the past for the show being based in the US.

