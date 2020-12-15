The Outer Hebrides have been revealed as the best place in the UK to own an electric car when it comes to charging.

The island chain off the west coast of Scotland boasts 2.1 cars per charger, according to research by Jeep into the UK’s charging infrastructure.

Elsewhere – and moving to mainland UK – Coventry boasts 2.3 plug-in vehicles per charger, Fermanagh and Omagh with 2.5, Wandsworth at 2.6 and Anglesey at 2.8.

Latest government data shows there is currently one charging device for every 15 plug-in cars registered in the UK.

A poll of 2,000 motorists for Jeep found that 79 per cent believed the government should invest more in charging infrastructure.

Seventy-six per cent of them wanted to see more off-street parking for people who can’t charge at home.

The average commute was found to be 26 miles per day, meaning many EVs wouldn’t need more than one charge per week.

Damien Dally, Jeep country manager, said: ‘Our research shows the public is supportive of the move towards electric vehicles, and it shouldn’t be a surprise that those who have made the switch are more in favour of the transition.

‘With 71 per cent of petrol, diesel and hybrid drivers covering fewer than 30 miles per day on average, a plug-in hybrid would give them the benefit of zero-emission driving while providing the comfort of a petrol engine to fall back on for longer journeys as well.’

Main picture shows a Jeep Renegade 4xe