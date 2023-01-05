Which carmakers were the biggest losers in 2022?

Some of the largest carmakers in the UK market recorded significant losses in new car registrations last year.

While new brands Genesis, Cupra and Polestar triumphed with gains of 697, 90 and 79 per cent respectively, it wasn’t a rosey year for some.

Figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders show Seat posted the largest fall in new car registrations with -48.67 per cent, while Jaguar Land Rover, Volvo and Mercedes-Benz all recorded hefty declines.

The top 10 of the biggest losers is listed below.

Overall new car registrations fell to a 30-year low in 2022.

A total of 1.61m new cars were sold in 2022 – a two per cent fall on the year before, and a 30 per cent drop on pre-Covid 2019.

Top 10 biggest losers in 2022

Seat –48.47%

Jeep -43.42%

Jaguar -35.53%

Subaru -33.98%

Abarth -33.88%

Volvo -24.36%

Lexus -23.08%

Smart -20.56%

Land Rover -18.70%

Mercedes-Benz -17.39%

Best selling cars of 2022

1. Nissan Qashqai – 42,704



2. Vauxhall Corsa – 35,910



3. Tesla Model Y – 35,551



4. Ford Puma – 35,088



5. Mini – 32,387



6. Kia Sportage – 29,655



7. Hyundai Tucson – 27,839



8. Volkswagen Golf – 26,558



9. Ford Kuga – 26,549



10. Ford Fiesta – 25,070

