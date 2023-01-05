Log in

Which carmakers were the biggest losers in 2022?

  • Latest data from Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders reveals big names lost out in 2022
  • Seat topped the list with registrations plummeting by 49 per cent
  • Overall the new car market was down two per cent in 2022
Time 10:48 am, January 5, 2023

Some of the largest carmakers in the UK market recorded significant losses in new car registrations last year.

While new brands Genesis, Cupra and Polestar triumphed with gains of 697, 90 and 79 per cent respectively, it wasn’t a rosey year for some.

Figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders show Seat posted the largest fall in new car registrations with -48.67 per cent, while Jaguar Land Rover, Volvo and Mercedes-Benz all recorded hefty declines.

The top 10 of the biggest losers is listed below.

Overall new car registrations fell to a 30-year low in 2022.

A total of 1.61m new cars were sold in 2022 – a two per cent fall on the year before, and a 30 per cent drop on pre-Covid 2019.

Top 10 biggest losers in 2022

Seat Ibiza

Seat –48.47%

Jeep Compass off roading

Jeep -43.42%

Jaguar, via PA

Jaguar -35.53%

Subaru Outback May 2021

Subaru -33.98%

The Abarth F595 packs racing-inspired features

Abarth -33.88%

Volvo -24.36%

Lexus UX300e

Lexus -23.08%

Smart ForFour

Smart -20.56%

Land Rover Dedender

Land Rover -18.70%

Mercedes EQE SUV

Mercedes-Benz -17.39%

Best selling cars of 2022

Nissan Qashqai Number 1 seller

1. Nissan Qashqai – 42,704


2. Vauxhall Corsa – 35,910

Tesla Model Y via PA
3. Tesla Model Y – 35,551

Ford Puma ST side view
4. Ford Puma – 35,088


5. Mini – 32,387

Kia Sportage via PA, Dec 2021
6. Kia Sportage – 29,655

Hyundai Tucson
7. Hyundai Tucson – 27,839

Volkswagen Golf Aug 2020
8. Volkswagen Golf – 26,558

Ford Kuga side on
9. Ford Kuga – 26,549


10. Ford Fiesta – 25,070

