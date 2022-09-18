Who will be our first Used EV Dealer of the Year? Hurry – the deadline for entries for the 2022 Used Car Awards is looming!

Have you sent in your nominations yet for this year’s Car Dealer Used Car Awards?
If not, then you really need to get a move on because the deadline is Friday, September 30.
These awards really are the gold standard of the used car world, celebrating the backbone of the automotive industry, and winning one of our coveted trophies can give your business an immense boost, previous proud victors have said, as they inspire confidence in customers.
Our awards have grown and evolved since the inaugural event 11 years ago, and for 2022 we’ve introduced a new category – Used EV Dealer of the Year – to reflect the increasing importance of the used EV sector as well as the rise in interest shown by car dealers.
During the second quarter of 2022, battery-electric vehicle sales in the UK rose by 57.1 per cent on last year’s figure to reach 16,782 units – or one in 105 transactions – according to the SMMT.
That’s something that’s only going to keep on getting higher as more used EVs enter the parc and people tighten their purse strings because of the cost-of-living crisis, turning to used EVs rather than their more expensive new counterparts.
Car Dealer founder James Baggott said: ‘We’ve added this category for used EV dealers because we’ve had lots of specialist entries, so we want to ensure that they have the chance to shine among all the other tremendous entries.’
The 2022 awards – brought to you once again in association with Black Horse – are being held at The Brewery in London on Monday, November 28, hosted by TV’s Mr Wheeler Dealer Mike Brewer.
He said: ‘Make no mistake – the used EV sector is massively important, and I can’t wait to see who will be our first Used EV Dealer of the Year. Kudos to Car Dealer for once again showing that it’s ahead of the game!’
A few minutes are all you need to put your dealership in line for any of the awards.
There are 23 dealership categories, and nominations can be made by filling out the form accessed here.
You can nominate your business, staff or anyone you think deserves an award.
Our judges assess every entry and whittle them all down to a nominations list.
These then go forward to the mystery shopping stage and the top five finalists are named in our shortlist, with the winners announced on the big night.
We will also be handing out eight manufacturer gongs, one of which can be voted for by dealers.
But time really is running out. The closing date is Friday, September 30. Don’t delay, nominate today!
Key dates
- Nominations close: Friday, September 30
- Nominations list revealed: Monday, October 10
- Shortlist revealed: Monday, October 24
- Awards night: Monday, November 28
Used Car Awards categories
- Dealers’ Dealer – Sponsored by GardX
- Service & Repair Outlet – Sponsored by Warrantywise
- Used EV Dealer – Sponsorship available
- Social Media User – Sponsored by iVendi
- Use of Video – Sponsored by Visitor Chat
- Used Car Website – Sponsored by CarGurus
- Used Car Online Sales Experience – Sponsored by Codeweavers
- Specialist Used Car Dealership – Sponsored by Blue Motor Finance
- Used Car Sales Team – Sponsored by Motorway
- Used Car Dealer Principal – Sponsored by Aston Lark
- Future Star – Sponsored by Northridge Finance
- Used Car Customer Care – Sponsored by RAC Dealer Network
- Used Car Supermarket – Sponsored by Mann Island Finance
- Newcomer Dealership – Sponsored by Moneybarn
- Used Commercial Vehicle Dealer – Sponsored by Close Brothers Motor Finance
- Days To Turn – Sponsored by Auto Trader
- Diversity & Inclusion – Sponsored by MotoNovo Finance
- Used Car Dealership: Up To 50 Cars – Sponsored by Black Horse
- Used Car Dealership: 51-100 Cars – Sponsored by Black Horse
- Used Car Dealership: Over 100 Cars – Sponsored by Black Horse
- Used Car Dealership Group – Sponsored by Black Horse
- Outstanding Achievement – Sponsored by Trade 2 Trade
- Lifetime Achievement – Sponsored by GardX
- Manufacturer Used Car Scheme – Sponsored by AutoProtect
To nominate in any of the categories fill out the form here.