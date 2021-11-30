Who won what at the 2021 Used Car Awards? All the winners and highly commendeds revealed!

Oh what a night! The Brewery in London saw hundreds gather yesterday (Nov 29) as the spotlight shone once again on the cream of the used car industry.

After last year’s pandemic-enforced digital event, people couldn’t wait to put their glad rags for the glittering event to celebrate at the 2021 Car Dealer Used Car Awards, sponsored by Black Horse and hosted by Mr Wheeler Dealer Mike Brewer.

The exhaustive judging process, which included a mystery shopping round, scored dealers on their performance in this backbone of the automotive industry to find out which ones truly deserved the trophies and highly commended certificates.

The 30 categories also saw trophies awarded for the future star of the industry, individual outstanding achievement as well as recognition for lifetime achievement, plus the best makes of used cars.

James Baggott, editor-in-chief of Car Dealer, said: ‘It was a genuine joy to be able to bring everyone together physically once again for this grand occasion.

‘Dealerships large and small have worked so hard to get through these extremely challenging times, and I’m delighted we’ve been able to give them the opportunity to let their hair down and celebrate in style – they richly deserved it.

‘Congratulations to all our winners!’

Brewer, who was one of the judges, added: ‘It was a terrific night! I thoroughly enjoyed being able to see so many people from the industry again.

‘The past year has been such a struggle for so many, but this amazing industry simply refuses to be beaten and rises to whatever challenges are thrown at it – I’m in awe of the incredible men and women in it.’

Attendees at the black-tie event could also enjoy a fun casino, sponsored by eBay Motors Group, as well as an after party, sponsored by GardX.

Meanwhile, a raffle in aid of automotive charity Ben was also held, with prizes comprising £200 of Amazon vouchers, courtesy of Codeweavers, a free overnight trip for two on a Road Trip Club VIP day, £250 of John Lewis vouchers, thanks to CarGurus, an Apple Watch, thanks to CarGurus, a Nintendo Switch, thanks to CarGurus, two passes to the NEC Classic Car Show, courtesy of Mike Brewer, two tickets to the Silverstone Classic, again courtesy of Mike Brewer, and a space on the RAC Dealer Network Golf Day at The Belfry.

The winners and highly commendeds



Winner: Jamie Caple

Highly commended: Peter Smyth; Peter Waddell

Winner: Spencers MOT & Service Centre

Highly commended: Anderson Clark Motor Repairs; Thatcham MOT Centre

Winner: Cap HPI

Highly commended: Auto Trader; Trade2Trade

Winner: Emerald House of Cars

Highly commended: Marshall Motor Group; Pilote Classics

Winner: Targa Florio Cars

Highly commended: George Kingsley Prestige and Performance; Redgate Lodge

Winner: Croyland Car Megastore

Highly commended: Marshall Motor Group; Wilsons

Winner: Vertu Motors

Highly commended: Hilton Garage; Richmond Motor Group

Winner: Plympton Car Centre

Highly commended: Crompton Way Motors; Trade Price Cars

Winner: Spencer Gray, Spencers Car Sales

Highly commended: James Quigley, Acorn Kia Crewe; Craig Vladimirovs, Car Quay

Winner: Elliott Rosoman, Trade Price Cars

Highly commended: Jamie Burton, Croyland Car Megastore; Jack Heywood, Car Quay

Winner: Acklam Car Centre

Highly commended: Plympton Car Centre; Prestige Diesels & Sports

Winner: SuperMini UK

Highly commended: Pilote Classics; Quirks Car Company

Winner: CarShop Express Leicester

Highly commended: Motorpoint Burnley; RU Cars Loughborough

Winner: Marshall Truck & Van (Fareham)

Highly commended: JL Vans; Norwich Van Centre



Used Small Car: Ford Fiesta

Used Mid-Sized Car: Kia Ceed

Used Executive Car: Volvo V60

Used Sports Car: Porsche Cayman

Used SUV: Suzuki Jimny

Used AFV: Tesla Model 3

Used Car of the Year: Suzuki Jimny

Winner: Audi

Highly commended: Volkswagen; Volvo

Winner: Car Brothers

Highly commended: Bedford Car Sales; Ivanhurst Motor Company

Winner: Big Motoring World

Highly commended: Croyland Car Megastore; Hilton Garage

Winner: Prestige Diesels & Sports

Highly commended: ADG Sevenoaks; Thame Cars

Winner: Acklam Car Centre

Highly commended: Martin Brothers Motor Company; Plympton Car Centre

Winner: Trade Price Cars

Highly commended: MB Motors Ballymena; Redgate Lodge

Winner: Sytner

Highly commended: Hendy; Swansway

Winner: Daksh Gupta, Marshall Motor Group



Winner: Tom Hartley