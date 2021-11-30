Who won what at the 2021 Used Car Awards? All the winners and highly commendeds revealed!

Oh what a night! The Brewery in London saw hundreds gather yesterday (Nov 29) as the spotlight shone once again on the cream of the used car industry.
After last year’s pandemic-enforced digital event, people couldn’t wait to put their glad rags for the glittering event to celebrate at the 2021 Car Dealer Used Car Awards, sponsored by Black Horse and hosted by Mr Wheeler Dealer Mike Brewer.
The exhaustive judging process, which included a mystery shopping round, scored dealers on their performance in this backbone of the automotive industry to find out which ones truly deserved the trophies and highly commended certificates.
The 30 categories also saw trophies awarded for the future star of the industry, individual outstanding achievement as well as recognition for lifetime achievement, plus the best makes of used cars.
James Baggott, editor-in-chief of Car Dealer, said: ‘It was a genuine joy to be able to bring everyone together physically once again for this grand occasion.
‘Dealerships large and small have worked so hard to get through these extremely challenging times, and I’m delighted we’ve been able to give them the opportunity to let their hair down and celebrate in style – they richly deserved it.
‘Congratulations to all our winners!’
Brewer, who was one of the judges, added: ‘It was a terrific night! I thoroughly enjoyed being able to see so many people from the industry again.
‘The past year has been such a struggle for so many, but this amazing industry simply refuses to be beaten and rises to whatever challenges are thrown at it – I’m in awe of the incredible men and women in it.’
Attendees at the black-tie event could also enjoy a fun casino, sponsored by eBay Motors Group, as well as an after party, sponsored by GardX.
Meanwhile, a raffle in aid of automotive charity Ben was also held, with prizes comprising £200 of Amazon vouchers, courtesy of Codeweavers, a free overnight trip for two on a Road Trip Club VIP day, £250 of John Lewis vouchers, thanks to CarGurus, an Apple Watch, thanks to CarGurus, a Nintendo Switch, thanks to CarGurus, two passes to the NEC Classic Car Show, courtesy of Mike Brewer, two tickets to the Silverstone Classic, again courtesy of Mike Brewer, and a space on the RAC Dealer Network Golf Day at The Belfry.
The winners and highly commendeds
Winner: Jamie Caple
Highly commended: Peter Smyth; Peter Waddell
Winner: Spencers MOT & Service Centre
Highly commended: Anderson Clark Motor Repairs; Thatcham MOT Centre
Winner: Cap HPI
Highly commended: Auto Trader; Trade2Trade
Winner: Emerald House of Cars
Highly commended: Marshall Motor Group; Pilote Classics
Winner: Targa Florio Cars
Highly commended: George Kingsley Prestige and Performance; Redgate Lodge
Winner: Croyland Car Megastore
Highly commended: Marshall Motor Group; Wilsons
Winner: Vertu Motors
Highly commended: Hilton Garage; Richmond Motor Group
Winner: Plympton Car Centre
Highly commended: Crompton Way Motors; Trade Price Cars
Winner: Spencer Gray, Spencers Car Sales
Highly commended: James Quigley, Acorn Kia Crewe; Craig Vladimirovs, Car Quay
Winner: Elliott Rosoman, Trade Price Cars
Highly commended: Jamie Burton, Croyland Car Megastore; Jack Heywood, Car Quay
Winner: Acklam Car Centre
Highly commended: Plympton Car Centre; Prestige Diesels & Sports
Winner: SuperMini UK
Highly commended: Pilote Classics; Quirks Car Company
Winner: CarShop Express Leicester
Highly commended: Motorpoint Burnley; RU Cars Loughborough
Winner: Marshall Truck & Van (Fareham)
Highly commended: JL Vans; Norwich Van Centre
Used Small Car: Ford Fiesta
Used Mid-Sized Car: Kia Ceed
Used Executive Car: Volvo V60
Used Sports Car: Porsche Cayman
Used SUV: Suzuki Jimny
Used AFV: Tesla Model 3
Used Car of the Year: Suzuki Jimny
Winner: Audi
Highly commended: Volkswagen; Volvo
Winner: Car Brothers
Highly commended: Bedford Car Sales; Ivanhurst Motor Company
Winner: Big Motoring World
Highly commended: Croyland Car Megastore; Hilton Garage
Winner: Prestige Diesels & Sports
Highly commended: ADG Sevenoaks; Thame Cars
Winner: Acklam Car Centre
Highly commended: Martin Brothers Motor Company; Plympton Car Centre
Winner: Trade Price Cars
Highly commended: MB Motors Ballymena; Redgate Lodge
Winner: Sytner
Highly commended: Hendy; Swansway
Winner: Daksh Gupta, Marshall Motor Group
Winner: Tom Hartley