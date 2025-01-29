Family-run West Riding Group opens fourth Hyundai dealership after buying Bolton Car Centre

Family-run dealer group West Riding has opened its fourth Hyundai site in the north west of England after agreeing a deal to buy Bolton Car Centre.

The retailer has acquired the site from BCC Bury, completing Hyundai’s representation in the Greater Manchester area.

Bosses say the agreement is ‘just the beginning’ for the rapidly-growing dealer group, which began life as single site in Colne.

It now operates a quartet of showrooms, all representing Hyundai, across Bolton, Colne and Salford.

Reflecting on the company’s journey so far, Nick Wright, managing director of West Riding, said: ‘Starting as a single dealership in Colne, we never imagined how much we could achieve.

‘We are proud to now represent Hyundai across four locations and are excited to bring even greater opportunities and service to the people of Greater Manchester.

‘This is just the beginning of our journey.’

The deal has come as part of Hyundai’s wider ‘retail network evolution strategy’, which involves increasing the number of dealerships representing the Korean brand across the UK.

Ashley Andrew, president of Hyundai Motor UK, added: ‘West Riding Group’s expansion in Greater Manchester exemplifies exactly what we are trying to achieve with our network evolution strategy.

‘They have consistently demonstrated their ability to deliver the premium experience our customers expect, and this acquisition will help us better serve one of our key market areas.

‘As our brand continues to evolve with exciting new products like the forthcoming Ioniq 9, it’s crucial that we have strong, committed partners like West Riding Group who can grow alongside us and maintain the high standards our customers deserve.’

West Riding Group is now planning plans further expansion across Greater Manchester as it looks to ‘deliver exceptional customer service in both sales and aftersales operations’.

Pictured (left to right): Jonathon Wright, operations director of West Riding Group; Nick Wright managing director of West Riding Group and Ben Wright, financial director of West Riding Group.