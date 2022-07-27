Who will be the top car manufacturer for 2022? Have your say NOW in Car Dealer Power!

Car Dealer Power really sorts the wheat from the chaff when it comes to car manufacturers.

That’s because our unique awards let you, the dealer, vote for which one you think is the best, giving an exclusive picture of how the UK’s biggest – and smallest – brands are treating their dealers. Just follow this link and fill in the survey – it’s easy and quick!

Last year, more dealers than ever took part in our survey, which saw Kia named Manufacturer of the Year for the second year in a row.

Its dealers ranked it above all others in the league of 24 carmakers, giving it a 96.5 per cent score overall across 13 categories ranging from finance offers to return on investment (ROI) via areas such as marketing, warranty and new car supply.

BMW was second on 85.7 per cent jumping eight places, and Mercedes was snapping at its heels in third place – up one position at 85.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, Volvo dropped 18 places to 21st at 57.5 per cent, which wouldn’t have gone down well in Sweden, and Seat fell by 12 places to 19th and 62.7 per cent.

Citroen languished in bottom place on 50.9 per cent, having dropped a rank, with MG 23rd on 51.8 per cent, rising three places from 2020’s result but still in the bottom three, which will have disappointed the brand.

Vauxhall – which scored badly for ROI, bonuses, requirements, and management accessibility – was 22nd on 53.5 per cent, rising by two.

Disregarding Kia, the highest scorers from 2020 actually went down in 2021, while the lower scorers went up, with new car supply not surprisingly playing a massive part in the scores.

But who will scoop the crown for 2022? Can Kia make it a hat-trick? And who will go home with the wooden spoon? That’s where you, the dealer, comes in!

This is your chance to have your say, so…

Voting closes on Wednesday, August 31, with the winners revealed via a special video on Wednesday, October 12.

Don’t delay – vote today!