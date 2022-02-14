Williams Rochdale is crowned BMW UK’s Retailer of the Year for 2021

Williams Rochdale has been named by BMW UK as its Retailer of the Year for 2021.

The virtual ceremony, hosted by top comedian Hugh Dennis, shone the spotlight on the dealers from the 135-strong network that consistently delivered above and beyond during the year, and saw a total of eight awards up for grabs.

Chris Brownridge, chief executive of BMW Group UK, said: ‘The BMW retail network excelled last year against the backdrop of significant headwinds which confronted the entire automotive industry.

‘Despite these challenges, BMW successfully launched numerous class-leading, innovative models including the all-new iX.

‘Our retailers seized the opportunity these new products offered, whilst providing our customers with the brilliant customer service that is our brand’s signature.

‘I’m incredibly proud of all our retailers. Each and every team worked hard to make the most of what wasn’t an easy year.

‘Their efforts mean that we have started 2022 in a very strong position and we are delighted to celebrate their achievements this evening.’

Williams Rochdale head of business Owen Duncan said: ‘I am absolutely delighted for my team at Williams Rochdale BMW for this very prestigious award.

‘Everyone has worked extremely hard throughout last year with the challenges of the pandemic and the ever-changing marketplace.

‘Being a family-owned business which started over 113 years ago, we have fantastic foundations and structure in place to perform at the highest level.

‘It is an absolute pleasure and honour to have led this team and I am so happy for everyone not only at Rochdale but in the Williams Group for this recognition. I cannot say more except thank you to everyone at BMW UK.’

BMW UK Retailer of the Year Awards 2021

Retailer of the Year: Williams Rochdale

BMW Sales: Inchcape Ipswich

Aftersales: North Oxford Garage

Marketing: Bowker

Customer Service: Ocean Plymouth

Financial Services: Stephen James Bromley

Best Newcomer: Jordan Lindley, Stratstone Leeds

Head of Business: Adam Chambers, Vines Redhill