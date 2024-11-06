Xavier Martinet named as new Hyundai Motor Europe president and CEO

Hyundai Motor Europe has announced Xavier Martinet will become its new president and CEO at the end of this year.

Martinet succeeds Michael Cole, who will step down on December 31 following 15 years with the business.

Cole has been president and CEO of Hyundai since July 2020, following two years as president of Kia America, more than five years as COO of Kia Europe, and three years as managing director of Kia UK.

He commented: ‘After more than 40 years in the automotive industry it is now time to return to the UK to be with my family and to enjoy life beyond work.

‘I have been incredibly fortunate to enjoy a career in such a dynamic industry, and over the last 15 years to work at Hyundai Motor Group, the best and most progressive automotive organisation in the world.

‘I am proud to have worked with a great team in Europe, who l know will ensure that Hyundai continues its exciting growth trajectory.’

Martinet comes from Renault Group, where he was most recently senior roles with the Dacia but has previously also worked with Renault and Renault Retail brands.

He has more than 27 years experience in the automotive industry, working in Europe and the United States.

He said: ‘I am excited to join Hyundai Motor, an automotive industry leader in technology and innovation.

‘I am honoured to have the opportunity to lead the great teams at Hyundai Motor Europe and will strive to further enhance sustainable growth, delivering exceptional customer satisfaction with the support of our dealers and importer partners.’

Jose Munoz, president and global chief operating officer of Hyundai Motor Company (HMC) added: ‘We are pleased to have someone with Xavier’s depth of European experience and proven leadership joining the Hyundai team. We look forward to welcoming Xavier.’