One of Nissan’s newest aftersales businesses has just been appointed an electric vehicle specialist and announced ambitious growth plans.

Yianni Motors currently has one service and repair centre in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, and has just been appointed an EV specialist for the Japanese brand.

The business gained the recognition thanks to the fact that workshop manager Richard Allen has become fully qualified as an EV technician.

One of Yianni Motors’ most important clients is the EV leasing specialists Drive Electric, based in Marlow, about five miles to the south of High Wycombe. Allen services and maintains the company’s fleet of 75 e-NV200 vans.

Yianni Motors was set up just over a year ago after a £400,000 investment from businessman Pany Yianni – and the business owner aims to grow the business and move into sales.

‘We’re looking ahead with confidence,’ he said. ‘Richard has been with Nissan all his life and so have I – Nissan is in our blood. Becoming an authorised EV repairer is the latest stage in our journey, and we have ambitious plans moving forward.

‘Our aim is to expand with Nissan and to have three sites in total – two full dealership sites plus our approved repair facility.’

