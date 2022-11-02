Young drivers are delaying car repairs to save money, new survey reveals

Garages are missing out on work from young drivers, who are delaying essential repair work to their cars as a result of the cost-of-living crisis, new research has found.

Data collected by the RAC found that over a third (37 per cent) of motorists aged between 17-24 are putting off work to mend their vehicles in a bid to save vital cash.

The poll of 3,102 drivers found that 16 per cent of young people are delaying major repairs, which could include replacing handbrakes or cracked windscreens.

Minor repairs such as fixing small oil leaks or replacing brake discs are being postponed by 28 per cent of young motorists.

The RAC is now warning those putting off essential work that it could lead to far steeper bills down the line.

The poll suggested that 14 per cent of drivers of all ages are skipping repairs in a bid to save money, while nine per cent are having their vehicles serviced less frequently.

RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said: ‘Putting off vehicle repairs or skipping routine servicing are both false economies, but these figures show just how many drivers, especially younger ones, feel they have to do this to lower their spending in the face of rising prices.

‘The fact over a third of young drivers are deliberately delaying getting their vehicles fixed to cut costs is actually a harbinger of future unwelcome – and possibly far larger – garage bills.

‘Not getting work to a car done means the chances of it letting a driver down shoots up, making it potentially less safe.’

Dennis also slammed the government’s proposals to extend the frequency between MOTs to two years.

Reports emerged in April that then-transport secretary Grant Shapps suggested making the change to save people money.

However, Dennis says the move would be ‘unpopular’. He added: ‘As the average age of cars on our roads is getting older due to fewer people trading up to new cars, it looks as though many of them will also be in a poorer overall state of repair, which is bad news for everyone using the roads.

‘The MOT is the backstop when it comes to ensuring all vehicles using the roads are roadworthy.’

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: ‘While we have some of the safest roads in the world, it is vital drivers take responsibility for maintaining their vehicles, ensuring they are safe and roadworthy.’