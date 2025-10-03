Renault and Dacia customers’ personal details hacked in cyberattack on third-party provider

Renault Group UK has said that one of its third-party data providers has been subjected to a cyberattack, with the data of some of its customers taken from the system.

This data is said to include some or all of the customer names, addresses, dates of birth, gender, phone number, vehicle identification numbers and vehicle registration details. The company says that no financial or password data has been compromised.

Renault has issued a statement saying: ‘The third-party provider has confirmed this is an isolated incident which has been contained, and we are working with it to ensure that all appropriate actions are being taken.

‘We have notified all relevant authorities. No Renault Group UK systems have been compromised.

‘We are in the process of contacting all affected customers, advising them of the cyberattack and reminding them to be cautious of any unsolicited requests for personal information.’

This follows Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) who continues to deal with the damaging fallout of a major cyberattack, which caused the UK’s largest car manufacturer to halt production.

Earlier this week, JLR said it expects to restart some production within ‘the coming days’, a month after the hack led to its factory shutdown.

A raft of other businesses have also been hit by major cyber attacks in recent months, including beer giant Asahi, high street retailer Marks & Spencer and nursery group Kido Schools.