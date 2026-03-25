Rolls-Royce to create the ultimate bespoke service with ‘Coachbuild Collection’

If you thought Rolls-Royce couldn’t improve on its bespoke services then think again, as the British luxury carmaker has just revealed its new Coachbuild Collection.

The firm refers to the programme as a ‘new proposition in super-luxury’, and the vehicles created will be electric rather petrol-powered.

Customers will be invited to Rolls-Royce’s global Private Office Network, located in Dubai, Seoul, Shanghai, New York and its factory at Goodwood, West Sussex, to create their vehicles.

All models built under the Coachbuild Collection will be homologated and road-legal while clients will be given access to closed testing facilities while witnessing development of the models. They’ll have exclusive access to Rolls-Royce’s design studios, too.

Rolls-Royce Motors Cars chief executive Chris Brownridge said: ‘I have had the privilege of meeting clients around the world who seek the very pinnacle in luxury and share an extraordinary passion for Rolls-Royce design.

‘It became clear that they wished to see not only what Rolls-Royce would create if left entirely to its own imagination and with the freedom offered by coachbuilding, but they also wanted to witness that journey at every stage.

‘Coachbuild Collection is the result. This is something the super-luxury world has never seen before. The experience of this programme is inseparable from the motor car itself, and both will be brought to life with the care and ambition worthy of the collectors who inspired them – and of Rolls-Royce itself.’

Further details on the Rolls-Royce Coachbuild Collection series will be revealed in April, with all models set to be built in limited numbers.