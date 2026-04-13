West Motor Company agrees ‘milestone’ deal to buy former Harwoods Land Rover site

Car dealer West Motor Company has reached an ‘important milestone’ after it agreed a deal to buy a former Land Rover site in Kent.

The dealer group has signed off on the acquisition of the ex-Harwoods Land Rover site in Edenbridge, marking its first acquisition outside of the M25.

Bosses say the location represents an ‘excellent opportunity’ for the business, after agreeing to pay an undisclosed fee.

Prior to Harwoods closing the site, the previous owners ploughed significant investment into the showroom, with the location now offering around 23,000 sq ft of built accommodation on a substantial 4.5‑acre plot.

West Motor Company now says it is ‘exploring future operational opportunities’ and an announcement on its future use is expected in due course.

A spokesman for the dealer group said: ‘We are delighted to have completed the purchase of the former Harwoods Land Rover site in Edenbridge.

‘The property represents an excellent opportunity, underpinned by its strong South East location, generous site area, and established automotive heritage.

‘We look forward to integrating the site into our portfolio and exploring future operational opportunities in line with market demand.

‘We would also like to extend our thanks to Pav Panesar of Knight Frank, who identified this opportunity and advised us throughout the acquisition process.’

The new showroom joins West Motor Company’s existing trio of sites in Bromley, Kingston and Barnes.