Lepas announces new L6 SUV will come to the UK later this year

New to the UK car brand Lepas has announced that it will launch its second model with the L6 SUV later in 2026.

It’s preparing to launch its first model in the UK with the L8 but has already confirmed a second model, the L6 SUV, will follow.

Lepas is a new name in the UK along with the growing number of Chinese brands. It is owned by conglomerate Chery, along with Omoda and Jaecoo.

It forms part of the company’s ‘export strategy programme’, introducing new brands to the European market.

The L6 will be available with the firm’s ‘Super Hybrid’ powertrain. This combines a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor that will deliver a claimed fuel range of more than 700 miles between trips to the pump.

An electric variant of the L6 will be offered and is equipped with a 67kWh battery pack and an electric motor to provide a claimed range of up to 270 miles.

Lepas has also confirmed that the L6 BEV will be compatible with DC rapid-charging, enabling a 30 to 80 per cent top-up to be completed in 20 minutes. However, charging speeds and powertrain figures have not been revealed at this stage.

The Lepas L6 will make its debut at the Milan Design Week, taking place from April 20 to April 26. Details for the UK market, including prices and specifications will be revealed later this year.

Ray Wang, LEPAS UK managing director, said: ‘The Lepas L6 marks an exciting step for our brand in Europe and, of course, the UK market – as we confirm this will be the second model sold.

‘Combining our proprietary Lepas Super Hybrid and fully electric powertrains, the Lepas L6 delivers exceptional efficiency, impressive range, and rapid charging – all tailored for British roads.

He added: ‘The Lepas L6 is as clever as your smartphone, with intelligent technology woven into every journey, and as sophisticated as your home, delivering comfort, safety, and connectivity at every turn.

‘We’re thrilled to confirm it will arrive in the UK later this year following its launch in Milan – a place where design and innovation converge.’