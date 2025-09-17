Sep 17: UK and US strike tech deal; Sky to cut 600 UK jobs; Renault loads up with 4 van

UK and US strike tech deal as Trump arrives for state visit

Britain and the US have struck a tech deal that could bring billions of pounds of investment to the UK as president Donald Trump arrived for his second state visit.

Primeminister Sir Keir Starmer said the agreement represented ‘a general step change’ in Britain’s relationship with the US that would deliver ‘growth, security and opportunity up and down the country’.

The ‘tech prosperity deal’, announced as Trump arrived in the UK on Tuesday night, will see the UK and US co-operate in areas including artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing and nuclear power.

Sky plans to cut 600 UK roles as it trims tech team after new launches

Sky is planning to cut around 600 jobs in the UK as it slims down its technology team following the launch of new streaming platforms.

The media giant has launched a consultation on changes affecting some 900 employees. Around two thirds of those are expected to lose their jobs as a result, with staff working at sites in Leeds, Livingston and Osterley set to be affected.

Sky’s plans to simplify its technology and wider teams come after a significant period of investment in its TV platforms, broadband services and mobile infrastructure. The company now wants to focus on running its existing services.

Renault’s 4 gets more practical with van model

Renault has launched a new van version of its latest 4 electric vehicle.

The new practical model brings a payload of up to 345kg and a loading length of 1.20m. In the back, the rear seats and belts have been ditched in favour of an open loading area and a protective tray with lashing hooks. As with the standard 4, there’s up to 1,045 litres of storage space, too.

Though heading to France, the new Renault 4 van is ‘undergoing evaluation’ for sale in the UK. Prices in France will start from €29,300 – excluding VAT – which would put it at around £25,373 before any government grant is applied.

The markets

Stock prices in London closed mostly lower on Tuesday as expectations of a rate cut from the US Federal Reserve continue to dominate.

The FTSE 100 index closed down 81.37 points, 0.9%, at 9,195.66. The FTSE 250 ended down 154.72 points, 0.7%, at 21,491.87, and the AIM All-Share closed up 0.48 points, 0.1%, at 767.87.

The pound was quoted higher at 1.3642 dollars at the time of the London equities close on Tuesday, compared to 1.3597 dollars on Monday.

Trump hails UK as ‘very special place’ ahead first full day of state visit

US president Donald Trump has hailed the UK as a ‘very special place’ ahead of the first full day of his historic second state visit.

Trump landed at London Stansted airport on Air Force One on Tuesday evening before taking the Marine One helicopter to Winfield House in Regent’s Park, central London, where he will stay the night.

The US president told reporters on Tuesday evening he ‘loves’ the UK. ‘I have a lot of things here that warm my heart,’ he said. ‘I want to tell you. It’s a very special place.’

Starmer faces fresh pressure over returns deal after blocked deportation

Sir Keir Starmer is facing renewed pressure over his ‘one in, one out’ migrant returns deal with France after an Eritrean man won a last-minute High Court bid to temporarily block his deportation.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had been due to be removed on a flight at 9am on Wednesday, but will remain in the UK after a judge granted him a ‘short period of interim relief’.

Lawyers acting on his behalf said the case ‘concerns a trafficking claim’ and that her client, who alleges he has a gunshot wound in his leg, claims he is vulnerable and faces a risk of ‘destitution’ in France. The Home Office defended the case, saying that it was reasonable to expect the man to claim asylum in France

Tuesday on Car Dealer

Jaguar Land Rover has told staff and suppliers today that its factories will remain shut until September 24. However, national newspaper reports suggest that the car maker has privately told suppliers it may not restart production until November, something the car maker denies.

Bosses at Gravells are expecting the firm to be in an ‘improved position’ by the end of this year after the Welsh outfit announced reduced profits for 2024.

Car dealer Kevin Mackie’s ongoing fight against RCI Financial Services has received a boost after the case was raised in parliament.

Almost half of car dealers are backing the government’s new Electric Car Grant to provide a boost for EV sales, despite the fact only a handful of cars are set to qualify for the full discount.

Weather

BBC Weather reports today will be windy with rain spreading north and east, later easing to the far north and south. Sunny spells develop elsewhere, though showers linger in the northwest.

Tonight, rain continues in northern Scotland, Wales, and southern England, while other areas stay dry and clear. Windy conditions persist widely across the UK.