Sep 22: Avenger EV prices slashed; Musk labelled ‘criminal’; Co-op cyberattack latest

Co-op expected to reveal financial hit from cyberattack

The Co-operative Group is expected to shed light on the impact of a damaging cyber attack in its first financial update since being targeted by hackers.

Shoppers were faced with empty shelves and issues with payments during the fallout from the cyber incident in April, as a raft of retailers were hit.

On Thursday, the retail and funerals specialist will reveal its results for the first half of 2025, covering the period when it was hit hard by the cyber attack.

Government approves Gatwick second runway plan

Gatwick Airport’s £2.2bn second runway plan has been given the go-ahead by Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander.

In the privately-financed project, the West Sussex airport will move its emergency runway 12 metres north, enabling it to be used for departures of narrow-bodied planes such as Airbus A320s and Boeing 737s.

This will enable it to be used for about 100,000 more flights a year.

Jeep slashes £3,750 off Avenger Electric with own incentive scheme

Jeep has slashed £3,750 off Avenger Electric models with its own ‘Jeep EV Grant’ incentive scheme.

The American firm is the first car manufacturer to match the government’s Electric Car Grant scheme, with the highest price cut being £3,750 off an electric vehicle priced under £37,000.

That means, the Avenger Electric now comes in at £26,249 for the entry-level ‘Longitude’ model, putting it almost on price parity with the Ford Puma Gen-E and it’s cheaper than a Vauxhall Mokka Electric.

Mixed markets in London as Donald Trump and Xi Jinping talk

Stock prices in London closed mixed on Friday, following a week of interest rate decisions that mostly went as expected, and after a much-anticipated phone conversation between US President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping.

The FTSE 100 index closed down 11.44 points, 0.1%, at 9,216.67. The FTSE 250 ended down 136.02 points, 0.6%, at 21,589.93, and the AIM All-Share closed up 1.26 points, 0.2%, at 773.60.

In European equities on Friday, the CAC 40 in Paris closed up 0.1%, while the Dax 40 in Frankfurt ended down 0.1%.

Friday on Car Dealer

Car Dealer Podcast Live takes place on Wednesday (Sept 24) at the Hilton Hill House Hotel, Abingdon. Final tickets remain, including entry, barbecue dinner, and access to the summer party. Guests include Polestar’s Matt Galvin and industry leaders.

Our editor in chief on the latest motor trade news all summarised in one place

Cotswold Motor Group, representing BMW and Mini, saw 2024 pre-tax profits fall to £3.06m from £4.47m. Director Andrew Hulcoop blamed numerous manufacturer holds, including recalls, for disrupting sales, margins, and site efficiency. Turnover dropped to £223.64m.

The FCA says 270,000 motorists are due £200m compensation after insurers unfairly reduced payouts on stolen or written-off cars. Around £129m has already been paid. The regulator says processes are now fixed, with insurers contacting affected customers directly.

Cox Automotive says the Bank of England’s decision to hold interest rates at 4% brings ‘stability rather than stimulus’ for the motor trade. The firm warns the industry still faces headwinds and calls for further cuts to boost consumer confidence.

Starmer confirms UK recognition of a Palestinian state

Sir Keir Starmer has confirmed the UK will recognise a Palestinian state in a historic if largely symbolic move.

The Prime Minister said the move was intended ‘to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis’.

The move comes ahead of the UN General Assembly this week, with other nations, including Australia and Canada, making similar moves shortly before Sir Keir’s announcement.

Today, to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis, and a two state solution, the United Kingdom formally recognises the State of Palestine. pic.twitter.com/yrg6Lywc1s — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) September 21, 2025

Sir Ed Davey brands Musk ‘criminal’ amid call for Parliament to grill tech boss

Sir Ed Davey has branded Elon Musk a ‘criminal’, as his party called for Parliament to haul in the tech billionaire to answer for his ‘fight back’ or ‘die’ comments at a central London rally

The Liberal Democrat leader has also called for an Ofcom investigation into X, the social media site owned by Mr Musk, and the businessman personally, for failing to uphold their duties under the Online Safety Act.

Sir Ed is expected to continue his feud with the Tesla and X owner in his speech to the Lib Dems’ conference on Tuesday.

Weather outlook…

The UK will be mostly cloudy with mild conditions and highs around 22 °C.

Expect dry weather with some breaks of sunlight late afternoon.

Skies will stay grey through much of the day, but no significant rain expected.