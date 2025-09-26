Sep 26: Starbucks to close some stores; Digital ID cards a ‘gimmick’; Isuzu goes to the dogs

Starmer ‘determined’ to reach a deal over US tariffs on Scotch whisky

Sir Keir Starmer says he is ‘determined’ to reach a deal on US whisky tariffs, but negotiations are ongoing.

The sector is concerned about the impact of tariffs – currently levied at 10% – on whisky exported from Scotland to the US.

In an interview with BBC Scotland political editor Glen Campbell, the prime minister said he had raised the topic whisky with president Trump when they met during the state visit to the UK last week. He said: ‘I absolutely understand how important it is for Scotland. It is part of our discussions.’

Starbucks to close some UK coffee shops amid global cuts

Starbucks is to close some UK stores following a review of its global coffee shops.

On Thursday, the company launched a consultation over the proposed closure of a number of company-owned UK stores, putting workers at the sites at risk.

However, it did not disclose how many stores will be affected, where these are located and how many workers will be affected.

Isuzu goes for paw appeal with new dog-focused range

Isuzu is aiming to make it even easier for drivers of its rough-and-tough pick-up trucks to travel with their four-legged friends thanks to a new range of dog accessories.

Made in collaboration with outdoor dog gear brand Ruffwear, the new range of accessories has been designed to work with the Isuzu D-Max, providing a range of options for pet owners to take with them for the ride.

Highlights include the Basecamp dog bed and Knot-a-Hitch dog teether, as well as the Sun Show rain jacket and Bivy collapsible bowl. There’s also Ruffwear’s Dirtbag car seat cover and Load Up harness.

The markets

Stocks in London fell on Thursday and the pound dipped while strong US data boosted the dollar, as talk of a political challenge to Sir Keir Starmer saw UK bond yields climb.

The FTSE 100 index closed down 36.45 points, 0.4%, at 9,213.98, while the FTSE 250 ended 102.75 points lower, 0.5%, at 21,587.77, and the AIM All-Share ended down 8.80 points, 1.1%, at 773.62.

The pound was quoted lower at 1.3348 dollars when the London equity market close on Thursday, compared with 1.3452 dollars on Wednesday.

Digital ID cards branded a ‘gimmick’ and ‘cynical ploy’ to fool voters

Digital ID cards are a ‘cynical ploy’ designed to ‘fool’ voters into thinking something is being done about immigration, Reform UK has claimed.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch also dismissed the plans as a ‘gimmick that will do nothing to stop the boats’. Meanwhile, Sir Tony Blair’s think tank said the cards, which will be mandatory by the end of this Parliament, could act as a ‘gateway to government services’.

The so-called Brit-Cards will allow the verification of a citizen’s right to live and work in the UK, and are expected to be unveiled by the prime minister during a speech on Friday.

Starmer dismisses ‘personal ambitions’ of Burnham amid leadership speculation

Sir Keir Starmer has dismissed the ‘personal ambitions’ of Andy Burnham amid speculation his premiership could be under threat from the Greater Manchester mayor.

In a series of headline-grabbing interventions which have been widely seen as a pitch for a future leadership bid, Burnham proposed a 50p top rate of income tax and a tax cut for lower earners.

The PM appeared to attack his potential leadership rival’s economic agenda by drawing parallels with Liz Truss, adding that he is ‘not prepared to let a Labour government ever inflict that harm on working people’.

Thursday on Car Dealer

Money collected from ZEV mandate fines should be reinvested into government incentives to boost EV sales. That is the novel approach put forward by the UK boss of Polestar who has labelled the current Electric Car Grant ‘a bit of a farce’.

The government is considering stepping in to help keep JLR suppliers trading during the carmaker’s ongoing cyber attack, while it’s also been reported JLR did not have insurance for cyber attacks.

Dealer group Vines saw a modest rise in turnover last year, but saw a sharp decline in profits due to reduced margins and higher costs.

UK car production dropped 10% in August year-on-year, driven largely by a sharp fall in exports, according to the latest figures.

Weather

Cloud spreads across eastern and central parts of England, east Wales, and east Scotland today, with isolated light rain, reports BBC Weather. Other regions stay dry with sunny spells; windy in the north.

Tonight, rain moves into Northern Ireland and western Scotland, while elsewhere sees clear intervals and variable cloud.