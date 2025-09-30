Sep 30: Reeves warns of ‘hard choices’; JLR latest; Bentley’s caffeine hit; EV ‘myths’

Reeves warns of hard choices to come as UK hit by ‘global headwinds’
Rachel Reeves has said she is facing ‘harsh global headwinds’ as she hinted at further tax rises to come in the Budget.
The Chancellor used her Labour Party conference speech to insist that she would keep control of the public finances and would ‘not take risks with the trust placed in us by the British people’.
But she acknowledged that her choices had been made ‘harder’ by international events and the ‘long-term damage’ done to the economy.
Jaguar Land Rover to resume production in ‘coming days’ after cyber shutdown
British carmaker Jaguar Land Rover has said it will restart some manufacturing production in the ‘coming days’ as it continues to deal with the fallout from a major cyber attack.
The group said some sections of its production operations will resume amid a ‘controlled, phased restart of our operations’, having paused all manufacturing since the start of the month after being targeted by hackers.
It said while there is ‘much more to do’, work to ensure its recovery is ‘firmly under way’.
Bentley brings a caffeine hit with custom-built Bentayga coffee service
Bentley has launched a new partnership with coffee retailer Joe & The Juice to deliver barista-level drinks from the back of a custom-made Bentayga.
Finished in a combination of Bentley Green and Joe & The Juice’s pink, the bespoke Bentayga SUV also showcases a blend of both brands’ logos into one insignia.
However, it’s at the back of the car where most of the changes have taken place. Finished in green and pink leather, there’s a full coffee-making setup that can slide out when the car is stationary and be returned when it’s time to move on.
FTSE 100 held back by weak oil after bright start
The FTSE 100 made a solid start to the trading week on Monday as the Chancellor pledged continued fiscal restraint and gains in mining stocks offset falls in oil majors.
The FTSE 100 Index closed up 15.01 points, 0.2%, at 9,299.84. It had earlier traded as high as 9,354.61, close to the all-time intra-day record of 9,357.51.
In European equities on Monday, the CAC 40 in Paris closed up 0.3%, and the DAX 40 in Frankfurt ended little changed.
Monday on Car Dealer
Carwow losses top £20m after a ‘year of investment’ in new brands
Carwow grew revenues 55% to £85.1m in 2024 but losses widened to £20m as it invested in tech, staff and international expansion. The firm acquired Autovia and Gridserve Leasing, sold 75,000 cars via its auction platform, and hit 115m website visits.
Final chance to nominate for the Used Car Awards 2025! Enter now before entries CLOSE TODAY
Yesterday (Mon) was the final chance for businesses to enter themselves for a Car Dealer Used Car Award. Firms which put themselves forward will now be subjected to our mystery shopping process before a final shortlist is revealed ahead of the big night.
FCA battles with claims companies over car finance compensation
The FCA will launch adverts warning drivers not to use claims firms for mis-sold car finance compensation, after a Supreme Court ruling triggered an £18bn scheme. Claims companies accuse the regulator of protecting banks and pushing low payouts.
Family-run used car dealer splashes out £400k on major refurbishment
Solo Car Sales has invested £400k in revamping its Anfield showroom, adding offices, EV chargers, handover bays and new customer facilities. Director James McConville says the upgrade reflects the firm’s people-first ethos and commitment to changing perceptions of used car dealerships.
Used van dealer marks 20 years in business by taking staff on holiday
JLR suppliers offered a £1.5bn lifeline – but more help could be needed
Electric car ‘myths’ are putting drivers off from making the switch – survey
Many drivers are being put off the idea of electric motoring because of ‘myths’ about the vehicles, a new survey suggests.
Chargepoint supplier char.gy, which commissioned the research, said electric vehicles (EVs) are “rapidly outpacing” traditionally-fuelled models on performance and value.
The company commissioned YouGov to survey 1,005 UK drivers and 206 EV drivers.
Calls for wealth tax to fund public services supported at Labour conference
Calls for a wealth tax to fund investment in public services have been supported at the Labour Party conference.
Delegates passed the public spending motion, which called for the wealthy to ‘pay their fair share’, by a show of hands.
The motion also pressed the Government to reverse austerity, commit to progressive taxation, and expand collective rights for workers.
