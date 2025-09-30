Sep 30: Reeves warns of ‘hard choices’; JLR latest; Bentley’s caffeine hit; EV ‘myths’

Rachel Reeves has said she is facing ‘harsh global headwinds’ as she hinted at further tax rises to come in the Budget.

The Chancellor used her Labour Party conference speech to insist that she would keep control of the public finances and would ‘not take risks with the trust placed in us by the British people’.

But she acknowledged that her choices had been made ‘harder’ by international events and the ‘long-term damage’ done to the economy.

Jaguar Land Rover to resume production in ‘coming days’ after cyber shutdown

British carmaker Jaguar Land Rover has said it will restart some manufacturing production in the ‘coming days’ as it continues to deal with the fallout from a major cyber attack.

The group said some sections of its production operations will resume amid a ‘controlled, phased restart of our operations’, having paused all manufacturing since the start of the month after being targeted by hackers.

It said while there is ‘much more to do’, work to ensure its recovery is ‘firmly under way’.

Bentley brings a caffeine hit with custom-built Bentayga coffee service

Bentley has launched a new partnership with coffee retailer Joe & The Juice to deliver barista-level drinks from the back of a custom-made Bentayga.

Finished in a combination of Bentley Green and Joe & The Juice’s pink, the bespoke Bentayga SUV also showcases a blend of both brands’ logos into one insignia.

However, it’s at the back of the car where most of the changes have taken place. Finished in green and pink leather, there’s a full coffee-making setup that can slide out when the car is stationary and be returned when it’s time to move on.

FTSE 100 held back by weak oil after bright start

The FTSE 100 made a solid start to the trading week on Monday as the Chancellor pledged continued fiscal restraint and gains in mining stocks offset falls in oil majors.

The FTSE 100 Index closed up 15.01 points, 0.2%, at 9,299.84. It had earlier traded as high as 9,354.61, close to the all-time intra-day record of 9,357.51.

In European equities on Monday, the CAC 40 in Paris closed up 0.3%, and the DAX 40 in Frankfurt ended little changed.

Monday on Car Dealer