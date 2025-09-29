Final chance to nominate for the Used Car Awards 2025! Enter now before entries CLOSE TODAY

For those used car dealerships who have been setting a standard in 2025, today is your last chance to enter the Used Car Awards and be judged on your efforts.

From the best used car dealerships, to the best teams, and dealer principals – on November 24, 2025, we’ll be announcing who was a cut above the rest when it came to our mystery shopping.

The Used Car Awards, sponsored by Black Horse, will be hosted once again by Wheeler Dealers TV presenter Mike Brewer at the Brewery in London where, if you’re selling cars under £5,000 or supercars for over a million, everyone is up for a chance of walking away with a coveted gong.

But to be in with a chance of joining us on the night, the first step is to complete this nominations for before the end of the day (September 29).

You can nominate yourself or someone else you think would be deserving of an award, and then the Car Dealer team gets to work assessing these people and businesses to whittle down to the shortlist of potential winners.

Nominations close: Monday, September 29

Nominations (long list) revealed: Monday, October 6

Shortlist revealed: Monday, October 20

Awards night: Monday, November 24

To be in with a chance of a trophy, our nominations form needs to be completed. You can

Simply select the category that you’d like to nominate yourself or someone else for on the form and answer the requested details.

You can find a full list of awards that car dealers can enter below. On the night, we’ll also be naming the best used cars in six categories – Small Car, Mid-Sized Car, Executive Car, Sports Car, SUV and AFV – plus the overall Used Car of the Year from those six, with all seven categories sponsored by Autoglym.

Categories

Used Supercar Dealership – sponsorship available

Dealers’ Dealer – sponsored by Dealerkit

Service & Repair Outlet – sponsorship available

Used EV Dealer of the Year – sponsored by Warrantywise

Social Media User – sponsored by iVendi

Use of Video – sponsorship available

Used Car Website – sponsored by Visitor Chat

Used Car Online Sales Experience – sponsorship available

Specialist Used Car Dealership – sponsorship available

Used Car Sales Team – sponsored by Motorway

Used Car Dealer Principal – sponsored by Warranty Solutions Group

Future Star – sponsored by Northridge Finance

Used Car Customer Care – sponsored by RAC Dealer Network

Used Car Supermarket – sponsored by Cazoo

Newcomer Dealership – sponsored by Moneybarn

Used Commercial Vehicle Dealer – sponsored by Close Brothers Motor Finance

Days To Turn Award – sponsored by Auto Trader

Diversity & Inclusion – sponsored by Motonovo Finance

Used Car Dealership: Up To 50 Cars – sponsored by Black Horse

Used Car Dealership: 51–100 Cars – sponsored by Black Horse

Used Car Dealership: Over 100 Cars – sponsored by Black Horse

Used Car Dealership Group – sponsored by Black Horse

Manufacturer Used Car Scheme – sponsored by Carwow

Outstanding Achievement – sponsored by AA

Lifetime Achievement – sponsored by GardX

Car Dealer founder James Baggott said: ‘It’s that time of the year again – nominations open for the best used car awards ceremony in the industry.

‘These awards are a unique chance for dealerships to showcase their excellence and commitment to their customers.

‘Winning a Used Car Award is more than just a trophy – it’s a powerful endorsement that can elevate a business’s reputation and foster greater trust with buyers.

‘The impact these awards have on the industry continues to grow each year, and I’m eager to see who will rise to the top in 2025.’

He added: ‘Our event is not just about celebrating success, it’s also the perfect way to kick off the festive season in style.

‘With limited sponsorships and tables available, I would encourage everyone to secure their spot early – this is one night you won’t want to miss!’

Speaking ahead of the event, Brewer said: ‘I am absolutely buzzing to be hosting the Car Dealer Used Car Awards again this year!

‘This is one of the highlights of the automotive calendar, bringing together the best in the business to celebrate their hard work and dedication.

‘As someone who lives and breathes cars, I know how much winning one of these awards means — it’s a real badge of honour that sets you apart in the industry.

‘The night is always packed with excitement, surprises and a whole lot of fun.

‘If you’re in the business of selling cars, you won’t want to miss this chance to be part of something special. So get involved, and who knows? You might be the one driving home with a trophy!’