Snows Motor Group gives out £17,500 out to lucky customers after special prize draw

Snows Motor Group has given away a whopping £17,500 to lucky customers as part of a special prize draw was organised by the car dealer.

The firm recently hosted a s group-wide ‘Signature Sales’ event which saw customers picked at random to win cash prizes.

The special promotion saw a wide range of exclusive deals and discounts made available to Snows customers across its network of car dealerships in southern and South-West England.

To be eligible for entry, customers were required to buy a selected new, ex-demonstrator or pre-registered vehicle during the event – with the vehicle registered and delivered before the end of March.

Customers in Southampton won sums of £10,000 and £5,000 respectively, while retired engineer David Thresher also bagged £2,500 after buying a car from one of Snows’ franchise sites in Guildford.

Reacting to the popularity of the scheme, a spokesperson for Snows Motor Group said: ‘’We are absolutely delighted that our prize draw proved so popular and many congratulations to David Thrasher – we hope he enjoys the money he has won.

‘‘Our Signature Sales event gave customers old and new the chance to explore a wide selection of unbeatable new car offers from across the Snows group, all available with exclusive discounts and special financing options.

‘’And although the draw may be over, we are of course continuing to offer wonderful value for money and a great selection of deals on cars from a wide range of manufacturers.’

Thresher added: ‘Yes, I’m very pleased! The money comes as a very welcome surprise.

‘‘Jamie [the salesman] couldn’t have been more helpful in showing us the features of the car and taking us through the easy and straightforward process of buying our new EV3.

‘I checked out the car online before visiting the dealership, we went for a test-drive, decided we liked it – and bought one. It was as simple as that!’