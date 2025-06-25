Spidersnet Autopromotor – Highly Commended Dealer Management System 2025

Spidersnet Autopromotor has scooped a Highly Commended accolade in the Dealer Management System category at the Car Dealer Power Awards 2025.

Having won the award outright for the previous two years, the 2025 commendation remains a significant achievement for the team – and a sign of the platform’s continued value to dealers.

‘We’re absolutely delighted to be Highly Commended for Dealer Management System of the Year,’ said Erin Ali, head of product.

‘To be recognised for the fourth year running is a real testament to how much the product has grown and improved. Our dealers play a big part in shaping its direction, and this feels like a genuine endorsement of that partnership.’

She added: ‘These awards carry real weight. They reflect real-world experiences – not just marketing. Being recognised here is a signal that we’re delivering value where it really matters.’

The past year has been a busy one for the team at Autopromotor. The business has continued to evolve its platform, rolling out new features and bringing on new dealer customers, while staying firmly focused on dealer feedback.

‘We’ve stayed responsive to what dealers really need,’ said Ali. ‘Even with the challenges in the market, we’ve remained committed to building genuinely useful and cost-effective tools.’

Looking ahead, the company is preparing to launch several exciting new developments. These include an expanded social media suite, enhanced lead tracking, and a brand-new digital retail journey designed to streamline the vehicle buying process.

‘As the way people shop for cars changes, we’re focused on giving dealers the tools to adapt and keep things simple, clear, and effective,’ added Ali.

