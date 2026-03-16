Updated Vauxhall Astra brings price parity across electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid models

Vauxhall has announced that the new Astra will be sold at price parity between powertrains and body shapes in a move aimed at boosting sales.

The British brand has given the car a sharper, more distinctive look than before but is still offered in standard hatch and more practical Sports Tourer specifications.

It’s also being launched with a series of electrified powertrains, with hybrid, plug-in hybrid and full EV options all on offer.

Bosses say that all powertrains will cost the same, with the basic ‘Griffin’ car getting underway at £29,995. This rises to £31,495 for the mid-range ‘GS’ edition and £33,995 for the top-level ‘Ultimate’ car.

There is also no price difference between the standard hatchback and larger Sports Tourer, meaning buyers don’t have to pay anything for additional practicality.

When it comes to set ups, the EV gets a new 58.3kWh battery, improving range by 22 miles over this car’s predecessor, resulting in a total range of up to 281 miles.

The plug-in hybrid, meanwhile, uses a 1.6-litre petrol engine linked to a 17.2kWh battery. Vauxhall claims an electric-only range of up to 52 miles from a full charge, too.

The regular hybrid models bring together petrol and electric power, with a compact electric motor helping to reduce the strain on the engine and make it more efficient in the process. This motor can also power the car at slow speeds and short distances.

Vauxhall has also stated that a regular 1.2-litre petrol engine will be available with either manual or automatic gearboxes later in the year.

Comfort-focused Intelli-Seats, which are designed to reduce backache over long journeys, are also included on all models. A 10-inch ‘Pure Panel’ display is included on all variants, as are Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.